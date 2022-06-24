The Visakhapatnam Olympic Association along with the Andhra University (AU) Sports Board organized an Olympic Run to mark the International Olympic Day, at the YMCA on the Beach Road on Thursday.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor, PVGD Prasad Reddy who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest said that the new land which was recently cleaned next to the AU Engineering Hostel will be named the ‘Olympic Stadium’. These 72 acres of land will now be accessible to all the athletes. The Chief Guest also mentioned that this feat was possible only with the help of the University’s donors. The AU authorities plan to construct the Olympic building and have planned to send proposals for the same to the government soon.

The occasion at AU Visakhapatnam was graced by many eminent sportspersons from the state including the weightlifting international referee K Suryanarayana and handball coach S Apparao. President of the Olympic Association Prasanna Kumar said that the Olympic Run will be organized every year to encourage sports in the state. As there was no Olympic building in the state since bifurcation, MLA PGVR Naidu from the Visakhapatnam West Constituency said that Vizag will be a suitable place to encourage sports and appealed to the concerned officials to look into the matter.

