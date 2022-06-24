The East Coast Railways (ECoR) announced that a special train will be operated from Visakhapatnam for the upcoming Puri Rath Yatra 2022. It will leave Visakhapatnam on 30 June and reach Puri during the early hours of 1 July 2022. It is known that countless devotees from several parts of the country travel to Puri during the Rath Yatra which happens once a year. This year, the Puri Rath Yatra is on 1 July 2022.

Train number 08907 Visakhapatnam-Puri Special will depart from Visakhapatnam Railway Station at 2:30 pm on 30 June and reach Puri at 1:15 am on 1 July.

In the return direction, train number 08908 Puri-Visakhapatnam Special will depart at 11:15 pm on 1 July and reach Visakhapatnam at 9:30 am on 2 July 2022.

The train will have stoppages at Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Naupada, Palasa, Sompeta, Itchapuram, Bramhapur, Chatrapur, Khallikote, Balugaon, Haripurgram, Motari, Kana Road PH, Delang, Jenapur, Birpurushottampur, Sakhigopa, Janakideipur, and Malatipatpur. It comprises one AC III-tier coach, six sleeper coaches, three second class coaches, and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

Visit the IRCTC official website or the ticket counter at Visakhapatnam Railway Station for bookings.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more such city updates.