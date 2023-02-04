India is diverse and rich in terms of culture and tradition. Food is an integral and pristine part of our culture. It is very much acclaimed across India, and food festivals are held every year to celebrate the culinary diversity of the country. These festivals that happen across the country are a dreamland for foodies, where they serve a wide range of regional and international delicacies. Apart from the amazing delicacies, live performances, carnival rides, and more are also part of these annual food festivals.

Here are 6 food festivals in India that are a haven for foodies.

National Street Food Festival

National Street Food Festival is a mega event, that gives street food vendors a platform, to showcase their culinary skills. The fest offers food from different parts of the country, under one roof. The National Association of Street Food Vendors usually conducts the festival either in December or January in Delhi.

Asian Hawkers Market

The three-day food festival showcases Asian delicacies from different cuisines such as Korean, Japanese, Vietnamese, and more alongside Indian. Asian Hawkers Market is sure to be a treat for food lovers. From seafood platters to stir-fries, this food fiesta brings the best of Asian cuisine together. The food festival is usually held in October, in Delhi.

Bengaluru Food Fete

Bengaluru Food Fete is one of the biggest food festivals in India. Live performances, comedy shows, cook-offs, and other exciting events are conducted as well. Famous and upcoming chefs from all over the country take part in this event. The festival also holds a Gourmet Chef Challenge, where one can exhibit their culinary skills, and compete against other contestants. The food festival is held annually in March or April.

Goa Food And Cultural Festival

Organized by the Department of Tourism, and the Government of Goa, this festival is organised to promote Goa’s vibrant culture and heritage. The festival showcases an assortment of authentic Goan cuisines, beyond seafood that people are normally familiar with. Live performances, DJ Nights, fireworks, and more are part of this mega event. The Goa Food and Cultural Festival is held anytime between February and April.

The Grub Fest

The Grub Fest is also one of the biggest food festivals in India. The festival invites over 100 restaurants from all over the country, and overseas as well. It not only includes popular names but is open to several other food trucks as well. The three-day event includes live music performances, carnival rides, food photography sessions, and more. The festival was initially held in Delhi and later organized in other cities. The fest is annually held in February or March.

Itsy Bitsy Food Festival

Itsy Bitsy is India’s first zero-wastage food festival. It celebrates the joy of bite-sized food, which will also allow one to try more dishes. All the remaining food from the event is in turn donated to Robin Hood Army, an organisation that collects surplus food from restaurants for the underprivileged. This food festival is held around February, in Mumbai.

