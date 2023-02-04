Vizag is home to several restaurants, fast food chains, cafes, and more. However, during the pandemic, the concept of cloud kitchens has started to bud in the city. From authentic North Indian delicacies to Continental cuisine, cloud kitchens in Vizag are sure to exceed your expectations. How about calling friends over, and ordering food this weekend? We’ve compiled a list of cloud kitchens in Vizag offering delicious meals, which you can enjoy in the comfort of your home.

Here are 6 cloud kitchens in Vizag you could consider ordering from.

Hyderabadi Bawarchi

Craving authentic Hyderabadi biryani? Hyderabadi Bawarchi is a cloud kitchen delivering mouth-watering biryanis in Vizag. Mughlai Chicken Biryani, Double Joint Chicken Dum Biryani, and Mixed Veg Biryani are among their best sellers. Apart from biryanis, they also serve an array of delicacies such as Paneer Cashew Masala, Chicken 65, Apollo Fish, and more. The store caters to delivery services on Swiggy and Zomato.

Circars Bistro

Circars Bistro’s mission is to satiate people with their scrumptious burgers, wings, and a wide range of continental food. Their menu offers unique delicacies such as Fig and Brie Crostini, Chicken Piccata, Stuffed Bell Pepper, and Poached Pear Salad. Chicken Au Gratin, Pork Ribs in BBQ Sauce, Fried Fish Burgers, and Jalapeno Poppers are some of their best sellers. In response to multiple requests, the store is currently working on a dine-in setting. They offer delivery services on Swiggy and Zomato.

Burgerito

Burgerito is a fast-food-based cloud kitchen offering one of the best burgers in the city. Some of their best sellers include Fiery Chicken Burger, Loaded Chicken Wrapper, Spicy Paneer Burger, and Cheese Jalapeno Fries. You can enjoy their amazing food in the comfort of your home by ordering on Swiggy or Zomato.

Wrap It

Yet another fast food cloud kitchen offering an assortment of wraps and burgers. MadMex Chicken Wrap, Veggie Supreme Burger, Spicy Chipotle Burger, and Aloo Tikki Wrap are some of their recommended items. Wrap It offers delivery services through Swiggy and Zomato.

Lunchbox

If you’re looking for some good North Indian food then you should consider trying LunchBox. The cloud kitchen offers a well-curated choice of lunchbox meals that will surely satisfy your hunger. Aloo Paratha Chole, Paratha with Chicken Keema, Sabudana Khichdi Curd rice, and Rajma Masala Jumbo Thali are some of their best sellers. They offer delivery services on Swiggy and Zomato.

Faasos

Faasos is known for its signature wraps and rolls. Their bestsellers include Potato Wedges, Lebanese Chicken Kefta Wrap, Lebanese Falafel Veggie Wrap, Mango Cheesecake, and more. The store caters delivery service through Swiggy and Zomato.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food recommendations.