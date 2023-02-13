In a bizarre turn of events, a DSP rank officer from the Anakapalle District came under the scanner for using a car that was seized in a ganja case. The incident came to light after the DSP and his family travelling in the same car met with an accident in Visakhapatnam.

The Kasimkota Police seized the said car in July 2022 during a chase. The ganja peddlers left the car behind and reportedly escaped. The police seized the car and shifted it to the police station. According to reports, the car was registered under the name of Sultan Azharuddin, who was one of the accused who fled leaving the car behind. He reportedly smuggled ganja from the G Madugula area and hailed from Rajasthan. The police who summoned the accused arrested him in November 2022, during which he requested that the car be handed over to his mother.

However, the police failed to return the car as the mother of the accused had moved back to Rajasthan. The car was later shifted to the Anakapalle Rural Police Station, where the police were using the seized car.

All the above-stated information came to light after a probe into the accident was initiated. The Anakapalle Additional SP conducted an investigation and ascertained the below-listed series of accounts. The Anakapalle DSP and his family members went to a beach in Visakhapatnam on 1 February 2023 and unfortunately met with an accident on the same day. A video of the accident recorded by a few passers-by was also posted on social media handles.

However, no complaint regarding the accident was registered. The Anakapalle Additional SP who conducted the investigation ascertained that the DSP was using a seized car with a changed number plate. The same was communicated to the DGP’s office for further action.

