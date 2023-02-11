In an unfortunate incident reported on Saturday afternoon, at least nine persons were injured in a fire accident at the Vizag Steel Plant. Molten steel fell down, severely injuring nine persons.

According to reports, in one of the steel melting shops at the Vizag Steel Plant, molten steel fell to the ground injuring four steel plant employees and five contract workers. It is to be believed that the accident took place when the hot metal was being transported from Steel Melting Ship-2. The metal which was being carried through a ladle accidentally came in contact with water, resulting in the unfortunate incident.

Officials of the Vizag Steel Plant are yet to give out an official statement regarding the accident. Facts regarding the incident are being ascertained in order to disclose the exact details of the incident. Officials have stated that a high-level enquiry will be set up to ascertain the exact reason and strict action will be taken against those who are responsible.

The injured nine persons were immediately shifted to the Visakha Steel General Hospital following which they were taken to a corporate hospital for better treatment. It is to be believed that the condition of the injured is currently critical.

