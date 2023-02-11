Few pleasures in life compare to spending the day binging crime shows on OTT platforms. Thrilling, entertaining and amusing at times, there aren’t many genres that captivate the mind in such an addictive manner as crime shows do. These shows are jam-packed with action, romance, mystery and even a bit of comedy every now and then. They also captivate the imagination like nothing else and keep viewers guessing about what might happen next. Apart from all of this, there is so much creativity and artistry that goes into the making of these shows that is hard not to enjoy. From the dark and hilarious Barry’ to the weighty Peaky Blinders, these top-rated crime shows on OTT are your required dose of entertainment on a boring day.

Here are 7 crime shows on OTT platforms that you will find hard not to binge on.

The Mentalist

The premise of this show revolves around an ex-con man working as a consultant for the California Bureau of Investigation. His main goal is to help them track down a killer known as Red John as revenge for the murder of his wife and daughter. The series stars Simon Baker, Robin Tunney, Tim Kang, and others. It was created by Bruno Heller.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Peaky Blinders

This infamous series is definitely worth a watch. From its stunning cinematography to its edgy characters, this show will hook you right from the first episode. The series follows a family of gangsters who have no lack of ambition. Peaky Blinders stars the likes of Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Natasha O’Keeffe, Annabelle Wallis, and many more.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

Money Heist

A mysterious person recruits eight people to pull off a heist from the Royal Mint of Spain. As the show progresses, more is revealed about the characters with many unexpected developments occurring in the process. Money Heist stars Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño Martínez, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Breaking Bad

When Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher, finds out he has inoperable lung cancer, he teams up with a former student to produce and sell methamphetamine to secure the future of his family. This series stars Bryan Cranston. Aaron Paul, and Anna Gun. The show was conceived by Vince Gilligan.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 9.5/10

Queen of the South

This show is about how a helpless young woman from Mexico makes her way to being the most powerful drug dealer in the southern region of the USA. Every episode of this show is action-packed and will surely leave you eager for the next one. This show stars Alice Braga, Peter Gadiot, Hemky Madera, and several other actors who play prominent roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 8/10

Mr Robot

An intelligent young cybersecurity engineer gets caught up in a game of global dominance when he and his allies try to take down the evil corporation he is working for. Mr Robot stars Rami Malek, Christian Slater, and Carly Chaikin.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Barry

An ex-US Marine turned hitman wants to give up his life of killing to pursue acting. However, several factors from his past life keep coming back to affect him. However, his dark past has no intention of letting him go. Barry Stars Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, and others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

