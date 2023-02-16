A snack that is loved by all, samosa is one dish that can be had with any kind of beverage at any time of the day. Be it a mid-day snack with coke or an evening snack with chai! Don’t you think? The 90’s kids will agree to the fact that buying samosas at movie theatres during intervals was the most exciting part than watching the movie itself. With so much history to it, let’s take a look at the best samosas you must try in Vizag! Home to a variety of foods, this city stands out for its fusion of north and south Indian dishes.

From the OG aloo samosa to the contemporary chicken samosa, here are a few places in Vizag that serve drool-worthy samosas!

#1 Sea Pearl

One of the oldest spots in Vizag for the best samosas, Sea Pearl is a small old school canteen on RK Beach Road. Located a little ahead of Novotel towards the Navy Canteen, this is a regular spot for many locals. One can see daily walkers and joggers gather here every evening for a chai paired with their best-selling aloo samosa. The imli (tamarind) chutney they serve along with the samosa is absolutely drool-worthy. Enjoy the breathtaking view of the ocean with every bite of this piping-hot samosa.

#2 Mr Samosa

Located opposite YMCA, this small truck on wheels is famous for serving contemporary samosas like chicken samosa, paneer samosa, noodles samosa etc. If you wish to try something out of the ordinary, head out to the beach road to satisfy your next samosa cravings. Our favourite pick has to be their range of non-veg samosas for when we want something spicy!

#3 Sweet India

The OG place for all chats among Vizgaites has to be Sweet India. From Dhokla to samosa, every snack here is drool-worthy. They serve hot samosas every evening, which make a perfect partner for your chai. Make sure to order one during your work break and give yourself a quick booster. Sweet India has multiple branches across the city.

#4 Jaipur Sweet and Samosa Stall

A small stall that is hard to spot at times is the Jaipur Sweer and Samosa Stall located in Allipuram. This sweet shop has one of the best Jaipuri samosas in Vizag, which are a must-try. Apart from samosas, they also serve a variety of authentic Jaipuri sweets. (Don’t forget to take a bite of their jalebis!) If you happen to drive by this area, make sure to take some home, as you cannot stop with one!

#5 New Delhi Sweets

Last but not the least, New Delhi Sweet is not only famous for its piping hot jalebis, but also for their Delhi wali samosas. These samosas have one of the best fillings with a crispy crust on top! Dip it in the two varieties of chutneys served here and you will automatically be transported into the samosa world! Order them today online or head out to any one of their stores in the city to taste the best samosa in Vizag.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more such drool-worthy articles!