Medical professionals are hailed as real-life superheroes, as they come to our rescue anytime we need them. They go through various highs and lows of life, all while saving and curing people. Medical drama series are based on the lives of such professionals, and they give us complete insight into what medicos go through on a daily basis. We have made it easier for you and curated a list of some best ones. Catch these best medical drama web series on Netflix for an insight into the lives of medicos.

Here is a list of gripping medical drama web series on Netflix.

The Good Doctor

Shaun Murphy is a young surgeon with autism and Savant syndrome. He is recruited into a prestigious hospital and strives to prove his abilities to his colleagues. Created by David Shore, this series stars Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, and others. It is adapted from a Korean series, of the same name.

Hospital Playlist

Hospital Playlist narrates the tale of five doctors, who have been friends since undergrad. They work together at the same hospital and remain close. Directed by Shin Won-ho, this Korean-language series stars Jo Jung-suk, Jung Kyung-ho, Jeon Mi-do, and others in lead roles. It is divided into two seasons.

New Amsterdam

Dr Max Goodwin is the new director of the United States’ oldest public hospital. He is set to amend the hospital’s old and ignored system to treat patients. Based on a book by Eric Manheimer, this medical drama series stars Ryan Eggold in a plot-defining role.

Ratched

In 1947, Mildred Ratched begins working as a nurse at a psychiatric hospital. Although her exterior is luxurious, there is growing darkness underneath it all. Directed by multiple directors, this horror drama stars Sarah Paulson, Finn Wittrock, Cynthia Nixon, and others in prominent roles.

Lenox Hill

Follows the journey of four real-life doctors, as they navigate through life, while working at a renowned hospital in New York City. Directed by Daniel Baker, this documentary series features David Langer, Mirtha Macri, John Boockvar, and Amanda Little-Richardson.

Live Up to Your Name

A traditional acupuncturist is transported 400 years into the future, to a modern Seoul. There he meets a young surgeon, who only trusts modern medicine. However, their different beliefs make them clash. Directed by Hong Jong-chan, this Korean-language series stars Kim Nam-gil and Kim Ah-Joong in leading roles.

