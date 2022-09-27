This week of September is packed with OTT releases. Be it movies or web series, you are in for a binge-worthy watch this entire week. From two exciting Indian web series to multiple K-dramas, these releases got us waiting for the weekend. Watch these 7 upcoming web series releasing on OTTs platforms this week of September to continue your binge streak.

Here is the list of upcoming web series releasing this week of September on OTTs.

Also read: 9 exciting movie releases this week of September on OTT platforms

Karm Yudh

Directed by Ravi Adhikari, Karm Yudh is an 8-episode crime action drama starring Paoli Dam, Ashutosh Rana, and Satish Kaushik in the lead roles. Set in Kolkata, the series follows the feuds of the Roy family over the succession of its wealthy business. As a group of killers set fire to a Roy factory, the question about the head of the family business raises the heat amongst its members. Watch how Indrani Roy goes up against her brother-in-law with the support of an unexpected well-wisher.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 30 September 2022

Mad Company

Mad Company is a firm that rents out people to act as whoever you want them to be. From mother and sister to father, brother, and husband, Mad Company has them all. The upcoming Tamil comedy-drama series stars Prasanna, Kaniha, Dhanya Balakrishna, SPB Charan, and others in key roles. Vignesh Vijaykumar directed the series.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 30 September 2022

The Good Doctor S5

The Good Doctor is a US medical drama series based on a Korean series of the same name. The series highlights the life of Shaun Murphy, an autistic surgical resident with savant syndrome at the San Jose St Bonaventure Hospital. Set post the COVID-19 pandemic, the series encapsulates how Murphy tries to prove himself as an able surgeon despite his memory issues. His troubles only escalate when he falls in love with a fellow doctor. The series stars Freddie Highmore, Nicholas Gonzalez, Antonia Thomas, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 27 September 2022

One the Woman

Starring Honey Lee, Lee Sang-yoon, Jin Seo-yeon, and others in crucial roles, One the Woman is a Korean crime mystery thriller directed by Choi Hyeong-hun. The plot revolves around a tough prosecutor who loses her memory due to a fatal car accident. Upon waking up from a coma, she is mistaken for the daughter of a wealthy family who looks identical to the prosecutor. How she survives in a place alien to her while trying to figure out her original identity forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 1 October 2022

The Empress

Set during the 19th century, the plot unfolds around the love story of the Emperor of Austria-Hungary and Princess of Bavaria. While fighting against the rigid rules of the time, the princess must also save the ailing empire as its figurehead. The period drama directed by Florian Cossen and Katrin Gebbe stars Devrim Lingnau, Philip Froissant, Alexander Finkenwirth, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 29 September 2022

Through the Darkness

Through the Darkness is a high-rated South Korean drama series based on a non-fiction book about the author’s real-life experiences. The series is about a criminal profiler who struggles to determine the behavioural patterns of serial killers. Starring Kim Nam-gil, Jin Seon-kyu, and Kim So-jin in crucial roles, the series was directed by Park Bo-ram.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 1 October 2022

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.