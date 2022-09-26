With a bunch of movie releases this week of September, the OTT platforms yet again prove to be the saviours in boring times. From psychological to horror thrillers and comedy dramas, the coming seven days are something movie lovers should look forward to. With movie releases across various OTT platforms and different languages and genres, this week has all the ingredients to be an entertaining one.

Here is the list of 7 movie releases this week of September on OTT platforms such as Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, and others.

Cobra

Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra is a Tamil psychological action thriller starring Vikram in the lead role. An Interpol Officer, Aslan, is behind a brainy criminal who assassinates the Chief Minister of Odisha, the Mayor of France, and the Prince of Scotland. He and a criminologist discover that a man named Cobra is behind these high-profile murders and seek to catch him before he kills Russia’s Defence Minister. The cast includes ex-Indian cricket Irfan Pathan, Srinidhi Shetty, Meenakshi Govindarajan, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 28 September 2022

Captain

Captain is a Tamil sci-fi thriller directed by Shakti Sounder Rajan. Set in north-eastern India, a team of five Indian Army personnel, led by the protagonist, are sent on a covert mission to crack the mystery behind an uninhabited area. Soon, they learn that the area is occupied by unidentified dangerous species. Where did these species originate from? How will the army eliminate them? Find out in the theatres this month. The movie stars Arya, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 30 September 2022

Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus 2 is an upcoming American supernatural comedy directed by Anne Fletcher and produced by Walt Disney Pictures. The plot is set 29 years after the events of the first film, Hocus Pocus. In 2022, the Sanderson sisters, who live on people’s life energy to make themselves younger, are back in Salem. How three high-school kids stand up against the witches from the crux of the plot. The cast includes Bette Midler, Kathy Nijamy, Sarah Jessica Parker, and others in lead roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 30 September 2022

Bullet Train

Bullet Train is an American action comedy film based on a 2010 published book named Maria Beetle. The plot follows five assassins who board the same high-speed train. Soon, they find out that their missions are somehow intertwined and Ladybug, a seasoned yet unlucky mercenary, has to eliminate his fellow killers. The movie was directed by David Leitch and stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and others in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 29 September 2022

Plan A Plan B

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Plan A Plan B is an upcoming Hindi rom-com starring Ritesh Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The plot follows the lives of a matchmaker who believes marriage is for everyone but herself and a divorce lawyer with a weakness. When their lives cross paths, they decide to experiment to see whether opposites attract and repel.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 30 September 2022

After Ever Happy

Based on a 2015 novel of the same name, After Ever Happy is an American rom-com directed by Castille Landon. Tessa and Hardin are two lovers in an intimate relationship that go through a lot that only strengthens their bond and love for each other. When a truth about their families spills out, they find that their partner is no longer the person they fell for. How they refuse to go down without a fight and make up for all that has happened forms the crux of the plot. The movie stars Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford as the lead couple.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 29 September 2022

Ghost Ship

When approached by a weather service pilot, six men set to recover a ship that met with a tragic midsea accident 40 years ago. As the crew boards the abandoned ship, they start experiencing a supernatural presence in the midst of the Bering Sea. Ghost Ship is a 2002 American horror movie directed by Steve Beck and stars Gabriel Byrne, Julianna Marguiles, Isaiah Washington, and others in lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 1 October 2022

You Should Have Left

You Should Have Left is a 2020 psychological horror thriller based on a 2017 book of the same name. A retired banker and his wife, an actress, visit a vacation home in Wales. Once in the house, they both start experiencing nightmares that signal them to leave the house. Soon, a negative spirit looms over them and sabotages their vacation. The movie stars Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 1 October 2022

Blonde

Blonde is a fictionalised tale of the life of American actress Marilyn Monroe starring Ana de Armas as the titular character. The movie charts her life from a traumatic childhood to worldwide fame. Blonde speaks about her love issues, drug addiction, her private life and much more. The movie was directed by Andrew Dominik.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 28 September 2022

