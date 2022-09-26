Bollywood star Akshay Kumar blocked the release date for his upcoming big-budget movie, Ram Setu. Starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Tollywood sensation Satya Dev, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in supporting roles, the movie is being directed by Abhishek Sharma, who previously directed Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and The Zoya Factory.

Announced in November 2020, the movie’s filming began in March 2021 and faced several pauses due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The movie was shot in various locations including Mumbai, Ooty, Daman and Diu, and other locations. Following the current trend, Ram Setu is also said to be shot using advanced CGI and green mats. The plot follows an archaeologist who is on a mission to unravel the mysteries and facts behind the tale of Ram Setu. He and his companions set out on an adventurous assignment to find out the traces of the mystical bridge.

The makers of Ram Setu launched a new poster to announce the release date as 25 October 2022, coinciding with Diwali. From what the poster looks like, the movie strikes as an epic adventure unfolding around high-octane underwater explorations and revelations. The poster also hints at the archaeologist discovering lost treasures and unheard stories.

With the major success of the recent mythological adventure drama Karthikeya 2, the excitement around this genre is reaching heights hitherto unheard of. Ram Setu, which follows a similar theme, seems promising with a plot that stands as evidence of the stories from the bygone ages.

While Ram Setu is set to release the next month, Akshay Kumar is now said to dedicate more time to the remake of Soorarai Pottru.

