On Wednesday, 28 September 2022, a mega job mela will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, Vizag from 10 am onwards. In collaboration with Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh (SEEDAP), this recruitment drive will attract various 20 firms such as Big Basket, Reliance, Mouri Tech, Eureka Forbes, and many more.
Below are the details of the mega job mela which will take place on 28 September in Visakhapatnam.
Big Basket, Gajuwaka
Name of the role: Associates
Required qualification: SSC, Inter, ITI, Diploma
Age: 18-26 (male)
Salary offered: Rs 12,000 + PF +ESI
Number of vacancies: 60
Reliance Trends, Vizag
Name of the role: Associates, Accountants
Required qualification: SSC, Inter, ITI, Diploma
Age: 18-32 (male/female)
Salary offered: Rs 12,500 +PF + ESI
Number of vacancies: 10
Max Fashion, Vizag
Name of the role: Associates
Required qualification:SSC, Inter, ITI, Diploma
Age: 18-26 (male)
Salary offered: Rs 12,500 + PF+ ESI
Number of vacancies: 15
Mouri Tech, Madhurawada
Name of the role: Executives, Trainee Engineers
Required qualification: B.tech, Any Graduate
Age: 21-32 (male/female)
Salary offered: Rs 12,500-20,000 + PF+ ESI
Number of vacancies: 5
Webpros Solutions, Madhurawada
Name of the role: Team Leads, Marketing teams, BDM
Required qualification: SSC, Inter, ITI, Diploma, Any Graduate
Age: 18-35 (male/female)
Salary offered: Rs 10,000-35,000 + PF+ ESI
Number of vacancies: 15
Web Technologies India, Maddilapalem
Name of the role: CSE, Front Desk, Web Designers
Required qualification: Any Graduate
Age: 21-32 (male/female)
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-25,000 + PF + ESI
Number of vacancies: 5
Abroad Education Institute, Vizag
Name of the role: Associates
Required qualification: Any Graduate
Age: 21-32 (male/female)
Salary offered: Rs 15,000-18,000 + PF + ESI
Number of vacancies: 3
Amazon, AP
Name of the role: Associates
Required qualification: SSC, Inter, ITI, Diploma
Age: 18-26 (male)
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-14,5000 + PF+ ESI
Number of vacancies: 10
DMart, AP
Name of the role: Associates
Required qualification: SSC, Inter, ITI, Diploma
Age: 18-26 (male/female)
Salary offered: Rs 12,500 + PF + ESI
Number of vacancies: 10
Flipkart, AP
Name of the role: Associates
Required qualification: SSC, Inter, ITI, Diploma, Any Graduate
Age: 18-26 (male)
Salary offered: Rs 12,000 + PF +ESI
Number of vacancies: 10
Tukso.in, AP
Name of the role: BDM, Marketing Executives, Team Leads
Required qualification: SSC, Inter, ITI, Diploma, Any Graduate
Age: 18-35 (male/female)
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-25,000 + PF + ESI
Number of vacancies: 50
Mane Design Service Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad
Name of the role: Engineers
Required qualification: B.Tech in Mech and Civil
Age: 21-26 (male/female)
Salary offered: rs 10,000-17,000 + PF + ESI
Number of vacancies: 5
Josalukkas, Vizag
Name of the role: Sales Associate
Required qualification: Inter and above
Age: 18 and above (male/female)
Salary offered: Rs 10,000-12,001 + PF + ESI
Number of vacancies: 30
Vizag Central, Vizag
Name of the role: Sales Associate
Required qualification: Inter and above
Age: 18 and above (male)
Salary offered: Rs 10,000-12,002+ PF + ESI
Number of vacancies: 10
Tata Croma, Vizag
Name of the role: Customer Service Specialist
Required qualifications: Inter and above
Age: 18 and above (male)
Salary offered: Rs 10,000-30,000 + PF+ ESI
Number of vacancies: 16
Cafe Coffee Day, AP and TG
Name of the role: Team member, Assitant Cafe Manager, Cafe Manager
Required qualifications: Graduation with minimum 2 years experience in related field
Age: 18-30 (male/female)
Salary offered: Rs 1.6 LPA to 2.4 LPA + PF+ ESI
Number of vacancies: 50
Spencers Retail Ltd, Vizag
Name of the role: Cashier, Riders, and Warehouse Operators
Required qualifications: 10th and 12th
Age: 19-35 (male)
Salary offered: Rs 10,500-13,000 + PF+ ESI
Number of vacancies: 30
Dosmios Fresh Food Pvt Ltd, Vizag
Name of the role: Field Marketing, Team Lead, Data Entry Operator, Telemarketing
Required qualifications: 10th, 12th, MBA
Age: 18-35 (male/female)
Salary offered: rs 12,000-30,000 + PF+ ESI
Number of vacancies: 70
Eureka Forbes Ltd, Vizag
Name of the role: Trainee, Operator
Required qualifications: ITI or Degree
Age: 22-25 (male)
Salary offered: Rs 10,000-15,000 + PF +ESI
Number of vacancies: 20
Varun Motors, Vizag
Name of the role: Sales Executives, Washers
Required qualifications: Any Degree, 10th pass or fail (two-wheeler with license)
Age: 18-30 (male)
Salary offered: Rs 10,000-25,000 + PF + ESI
Number of vacancies: 40
Interested and eligible candidates can register for the mega job mela in Visakhapatnam through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem by 10 am on 28 September 2022.
