On Wednesday, 28 September 2022, a mega job mela will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, Vizag from 10 am onwards. In collaboration with Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh (SEEDAP), this recruitment drive will attract various 20 firms such as Big Basket, Reliance, Mouri Tech, Eureka Forbes, and many more.

Below are the details of the mega job mela which will take place on 28 September in Visakhapatnam.

Big Basket, Gajuwaka

Name of the role: Associates

Required qualification: SSC, Inter, ITI, Diploma

Age: 18-26 (male)

Salary offered: Rs 12,000 + PF +ESI

Number of vacancies: 60

Reliance Trends, Vizag

Name of the role: Associates, Accountants

Required qualification: SSC, Inter, ITI, Diploma

Age: 18-32 (male/female)

Salary offered: Rs 12,500 +PF + ESI

Number of vacancies: 10

Max Fashion, Vizag

Name of the role: Associates

Required qualification:SSC, Inter, ITI, Diploma

Age: 18-26 (male)

Salary offered: Rs 12,500 + PF+ ESI

Number of vacancies: 15

Mouri Tech, Madhurawada

Name of the role: Executives, Trainee Engineers

Required qualification: B.tech, Any Graduate

Age: 21-32 (male/female)

Salary offered: Rs 12,500-20,000 + PF+ ESI

Number of vacancies: 5

Webpros Solutions, Madhurawada

Name of the role: Team Leads, Marketing teams, BDM

Required qualification: SSC, Inter, ITI, Diploma, Any Graduate

Age: 18-35 (male/female)

Salary offered: Rs 10,000-35,000 + PF+ ESI

Number of vacancies: 15

Web Technologies India, Maddilapalem

Name of the role: CSE, Front Desk, Web Designers

Required qualification: Any Graduate

Age: 21-32 (male/female)

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-25,000 + PF + ESI

Number of vacancies: 5

Abroad Education Institute, Vizag

Name of the role: Associates

Required qualification: Any Graduate

Age: 21-32 (male/female)

Salary offered: Rs 15,000-18,000 + PF + ESI

Number of vacancies: 3

Amazon, AP

Name of the role: Associates

Required qualification: SSC, Inter, ITI, Diploma

Age: 18-26 (male)

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-14,5000 + PF+ ESI

Number of vacancies: 10

DMart, AP

Name of the role: Associates

Required qualification: SSC, Inter, ITI, Diploma

Age: 18-26 (male/female)

Salary offered: Rs 12,500 + PF + ESI

Number of vacancies: 10

Flipkart, AP

Name of the role: Associates

Required qualification: SSC, Inter, ITI, Diploma, Any Graduate

Age: 18-26 (male)

Salary offered: Rs 12,000 + PF +ESI

Number of vacancies: 10

Tukso.in, AP

Name of the role: BDM, Marketing Executives, Team Leads

Required qualification: SSC, Inter, ITI, Diploma, Any Graduate

Age: 18-35 (male/female)

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-25,000 + PF + ESI

Number of vacancies: 50

Mane Design Service Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad

Name of the role: Engineers

Required qualification: B.Tech in Mech and Civil

Age: 21-26 (male/female)

Salary offered: rs 10,000-17,000 + PF + ESI

Number of vacancies: 5

Josalukkas, Vizag

Name of the role: Sales Associate

Required qualification: Inter and above

Age: 18 and above (male/female)

Salary offered: Rs 10,000-12,001 + PF + ESI

Number of vacancies: 30

Vizag Central, Vizag

Name of the role: Sales Associate

Required qualification: Inter and above

Age: 18 and above (male)

Salary offered: Rs 10,000-12,002+ PF + ESI

Number of vacancies: 10

Tata Croma, Vizag

Name of the role: Customer Service Specialist

Required qualifications: Inter and above

Age: 18 and above (male)

Salary offered: Rs 10,000-30,000 + PF+ ESI

Number of vacancies: 16

Cafe Coffee Day, AP and TG

Name of the role: Team member, Assitant Cafe Manager, Cafe Manager

Required qualifications: Graduation with minimum 2 years experience in related field

Age: 18-30 (male/female)

Salary offered: Rs 1.6 LPA to 2.4 LPA + PF+ ESI

Number of vacancies: 50

Spencers Retail Ltd, Vizag

Name of the role: Cashier, Riders, and Warehouse Operators

Required qualifications: 10th and 12th

Age: 19-35 (male)

Salary offered: Rs 10,500-13,000 + PF+ ESI

Number of vacancies: 30

Dosmios Fresh Food Pvt Ltd, Vizag

Name of the role: Field Marketing, Team Lead, Data Entry Operator, Telemarketing

Required qualifications: 10th, 12th, MBA

Age: 18-35 (male/female)

Salary offered: rs 12,000-30,000 + PF+ ESI

Number of vacancies: 70

Eureka Forbes Ltd, Vizag

Name of the role: Trainee, Operator

Required qualifications: ITI or Degree

Age: 22-25 (male)

Salary offered: Rs 10,000-15,000 + PF +ESI

Number of vacancies: 20

Varun Motors, Vizag

Name of the role: Sales Executives, Washers

Required qualifications: Any Degree, 10th pass or fail (two-wheeler with license)

Age: 18-30 (male)

Salary offered: Rs 10,000-25,000 + PF + ESI

Number of vacancies: 40

Interested and eligible candidates can register for the mega job mela in Visakhapatnam through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem by 10 am on 28 September 2022.

