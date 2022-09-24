The much-hyped Tudum, A Netflix Global Fan Event, was virtually conducted today across several countries. The virtual event announced major future projects for Netflix in India, Korea, Europe, the United States, and Japan. Famous stand-up comedian Zakir Khan and digital content creator Prajakta Koli, known for her Instagram handle @mostlysane, hosted the Indian version of Tudum 2022. A total of 12 upcoming Indian movies and web series have been announced during the 35-minute-long live event on Netflix India’s YouTube channel. But what grabbed the attention of the Tollywood fanbase was the action-packed teaser of the web series Rana Naidu, starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati.

Announced in September 2021, Rana Naidu is an upcoming Netflix Original web series that follows the adventures of Rana Naidu, a problem solver for the Mumbai bigwigs. The visuals in the 1-minute teaser show the protagonist brutally bashing up anyone who comes his way. He is often aided by his associates, who are played by Sushant Singh and popular T’wood actor Adithya Menon.

The teaser unfolds around short glimpses of crime scenes until Venkatesh Daggubati enters with a weared-out look of a long-time prisoner and his overgrown white beard is proof of his struggles. He is introduced as a character who is the only force that can stop the ruckus created by Rana Naidu. Soon, the audiences learn that they are both an estranged father-son duo, separated by a bitter past. The teaser closes with Rana putting a gun to his father’s head. What happened in their past? Who is Rana Naidu’s mother? Find out soon only on Netflix.

Apart from Rana Naidu, Netflix India announced 11 other upcoming web series and movies during Tudum 2022 that will roll out soon.

