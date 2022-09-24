The APTDC chairman, who recently returned from the Europe Expo organised by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), has expressed that he is overwhelmed by the response of global investors who are keen on investing in the development of Andhra Pradesh tourism. In Vizag, the chairman said amusement parks, tunnel aquariums and many other tourist attractions would be coming up in the near future, according to the APTDC chairman.

The chairman said that he had discussed with the global investors all the possible ways of collaboration with the state government. As many as 11 international companies are willing to invest in AP, the chairman added. It has been ascertained that the chairman has had discussions regarding setting up tourist attractions in Vizag and other cities.

According to the chairman, he has interacted with Intamin Worldwide from Switzerland, one of the global leaders in monorails and amusement ride manufacturers. He shared that the international brand is interested in being a part of the Sky Tower project in Visakhapatnam. The Swiss brand will invest 100 crores as a joint venture with the government.

Also read: High-speed Vande Bharat Express to soon run from Visakhapatnam

Secondly, the Polin Group from Turkey will invest in setting up a tunnel aquarium project in Visakhapatnam, according to the APTDC chairman. The Huss Park Attractions, based out of Germany, has agreed to arrange suppliers’ credit to entrepreneurs willing to set up amusement parks.

To revive the gas balloons in Araku, the chairman held discussions with Aerophile from France. The European company has accepted to invest in tethered gas balloons with a 30-person capacity, which will soon be back in Araku. Attraction, a Switzerland-based company, is keen on setting up attractions like the Telugu Museum on the Kailash Giri Hills, added the chairman.

Apart from Visakhapatnam, all these above-mentioned European companies and others have expressed interest in setting up world-class tourism projects in Andhra Pradesh. The chairman, who visited the expo on the advice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said that he was overwhelmed by the response from the European companies.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.