Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) Chairman, A Varaprasad Reddy has expressed that the authorities aim to promote tourism in AP on large scale through foreign investments. The chairman who had returned from the “Europe Expo” organised by the International Association of Attractions and Amusement Parks in London (12-15 September) said that many international firms are willing to set up tourism projects in Andhra Pradesh.

The 4-day event was attended by over 500 manufacturers, operators of amusement parks, and designers of theme parks, water parks and family entertainment centres. The participants also attended various seminars, lectures and meetings chaired by industry experts.

On the advice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chairman who attended the event said that he had gained first-hand knowledge of this expanding industry. He added that during his visit, he explained to the global investors the advantages of setting up tourism businesses in Andhra Pradesh. From the support available in view of the new Andhra Pradesh Tourism Policy, incentives, availability of land banks, details of long sea cost, the historical and religious hot spots to the vision of the AP Chief Minister, details were given to global investors said the chairman. He further added that he invited them to participate in the state’s development, and was overwhelmed by the response.

The chairman said that he has elaborated to the investors, all the possible partnership models. This included direct investment by foreign companies, joint ventures, support through technology transfer, supply of equipment, arrangement of credit for projects taken up in Andhra Pradesh, and skill development programs including training manpower.

While addressing the press here, the chairman added that he met representatives of Intamin Worldwide from Switzerland and the Polin Group from Turkey and discussed the possibilities of a Sky Tower and a tunnel aquarium in Visakhapatnam. On a whole, as many as 11 companies have been invited to develop tourism in Andhra Pradesh (AP) and set up world-class projects in the state.

