There is nothing like a good show to keep you going through a lazy day. With the weekend approaching, a good web series might just be the way to pass the time. There are several great web series across a variety of genres. If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you are in luck. Some of the best English web series on OTT platforms are available on this streaming platform. From death-defying action thrillers to wholesome and heartwarming family dramas, Amazon Prime Video has them all. Not only are these web series critically acclaimed, but they also have some of the best and most beloved actors from Hollywood featuring prominent roles in them. All of this together makes these top English web series on Amazon Prime the perfect way to binge on content for this weekend.

Here are the best English web series on Amazon Prime Video that will keep you entertained and enthralled through the weekend.

#1 The Night Manager

A night manager in a luxury hotel in Cairo has his life changed drastically. He is recruited by a manager of a foreign office to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer. This spy thriller series is directed by Suzanne Bier and stars Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Olivia Colman.

IMDb rating: 8/10

#2 Jack Ryan

A CIA analyst has to leave his desk job behind and go into the field after he finds many suspicious bank transfers linked to an Islamic extremist. Every season of the show covers Jack Ryan tackling different threats in different parts of the world. This show stars John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish, and others.

IMDb rating: 8/10

#3 Reacher

After his unjustified arrest in a town in Georgia, a former US Army Military Policeman wants to find answers and right some wrongs. He teams up with two others to investigate and expose corrupt policemen, businessmen and politicians. Reacher stars Alan Ritchson, Malcom Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, and others.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

#4 The Good Doctor

A young autistic surgeon attempts to settle into life in a well-renowned hospital. The premise of this series revolves around him attempting to live a normal life while also focusing his extraordinary skills on saving people’s lives. This show stars Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas, Richard Schiff, Paige Spara and others.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

#5 Mayor of Kingstown

In a town where the only business that thrives is incarceration, one family decides to make changes to the scene. The McLusky family are power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan and they desire to end racism, corruption and inequality. The series stars Jeremy Renner, Diane Wiest, and Hugh Dillon. It was created by Hugh Dillon and Taylor Sheridan.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

#6 The Handmaid’s Tale

In the distant future, the world has turned dystopian and is ruled by a fundamentalist government that subjugates women. The world’s fertility rates have drastically decreased and certain women are forced to become concubines. The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, and Ann Dowd. The creator of this series is Bruce Miller.

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

#7 The Expanse

In the 24th Century, the solar system is in a very delicate state. However, a massive plot that threatens everything is untangled by a group of people. It is up to them to save the solar system. This series stars Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, and Wes Chatham.

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

#8 Yellowstone

This series is about a family that owns the largest ranch in the State of Montana. The ranch is called the Yellowstone ranch and the premise of the series revolves around the issues that the family experiences in running it. This series stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and several others. It was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson.

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

#9 1883

1883 is the highest-rated show on this list of best English web series on Amazon Prime. This series is a sort of prequel to Yellowstone. It follows the story of how the Dutton family ended up owning the Yellowstone ranch. The series goes into how the family left Tennessee and made a long, winding journey before eventually ending up in Montana. This series stars Sam Elliot, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Idabel May and many others. The idea for this series was conceptualized by Taylor Sheridan.

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

