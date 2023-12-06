Looking for a quality source of entertainment this weekend? Bored of watching movies or just visiting the beach this weekend? Want to have a good laugh with your friends, or your loved ones? Stand up comedy is an excellent source of entertainment for you to enjoy along with your gang. This one and a half hour stand up comedy special by ace comedian Atul Khatri for the first time in the city on 9 December 2023 is sure to leave you ROFL. Attend his live show to enjoy some unique and relatable comedy to have a gala time this weekend.

ACC Comedy is thrilled and beyond excited to present the new show with none other than Atul Khatri who will be performing his special “Daddy Kool” live for the very first time in Vizag. Khatri is one of India’s funniest comedians with a Netflix and Amazon Prime special under his belt. He was listed among the top Indian comedians by CNN-IBN and is the winner of FremantleMedia’s “CEO’s Got Talent” award.

Interestingly, Atul Khatri did not find his passion for comedy until he was in his forties. In 2011, Khatri decided to have a substitute profession after he was encouraged by his wife, Shaguna Khatri. Initially, he wanted to become a bartender and then later a DJ; but did not pursue either field. Khatri started his career as a comedian by posting jokes (as comic relief) on Facebook. Many people appreciated his sense of humour and as such, he took a New Year resolution & signed up for an ‘open mic’. That’s how his career in stand-up comedy all started.

Khatri has done more than 500 comedy drama shows, TV commercial, and Youtube videos. He was likewise one of the 3 finalists at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. His comedy mostly discusses on subjects like Indian Culture, Bollywood, Masculinity, Human behavior, Nationalism, Casteism, Current events, Indian politics, Political alienation, Racism, Religion, Psychology, Social issues.

Catch the ultimate Daddy cool of stand up comedy Atul Khatri live on 9 December at Alluri Seetharamaraju Vignana Kendram, Vizag.

