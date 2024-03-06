Attention Vizagites! Prepare for a night of non-stop giggles as The Grin Club (TGC) brings to you the comedic brilliance of Anubhav Singh Bassi, live for the first time in Visakhapatnam on 16 March 2024! With riotous jokes, and stories that celebrate the absurd everyday life – Bassi has tickled audiences nationwide. His latest stand up comedy show, “Kisi Ko Batana Mat”, is set to tour 90+ cities across India – and Vizag is among the lucky ones he’s visiting! One of the most anticipated events, this is to be the biggest ever stand-up comedy show ever held in Vizag. Secure your spot for a delightful evening by booking your tickets on BookMyShow or by dialing +91 7338869596 for passes!

Bassi’s narrative flair and on-spot deliveries are unforgettable. His Amazon special, “Bas Kar Bassi”, brought in raving reviews of his performance and storytelling. Others applaud him for his stellar performance in the hit movie, “Tu Jhooti Main Makkar”, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor!

If you’re looking to laugh until you cry next weekend, there’s surely no better place to be than at Bassi’s show in Vizag, presented by The Grin Club.

Date : 16th March 2024 (Saturday)

Time : 7:00 PM onwards

Venue : Kalabharati Auditorium, Vizag

Hailing from Vijayawada, The Grin Club has been instrumental in Andhra Pradesh’s comedy scene, bringing joy through open mics and stand up events in Vizag and Vijayawada. Having hosted over 25 comedians, including Rajasekhar Mamidana, Nishant Tanwar, Harsh Gujral, Inder Sahani, and Zakir Khan – they’re now adding the legendary Bassi to their lineup.

Don’t be the one who hears about it later—be there when Bassi takes the stage.

Get your tickets on BookMyShow or call +91 7338869596. And act fast, as the early bird tickets are already gone!

