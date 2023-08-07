Introducing the latest culinary gems in the City of Destiny! These newly opened cafes and restaurants in Vizag offer a diverse range of specialities to tantalise your taste buds. From the ones that are pocket friendly to the ones that offer you a royal experience like no other, we have covered it all for every kind of foodie. When you feel like you need to catch a break, and meet up with friends or spend time with family, you could consider heading to these newest spots in the city.

Explore these new restaurants and cafes for an unforgettable gastronomic journey in Vizag.

Selene Restocafe

Vizag’s newest Korean cafe offers a delightful fusion of cosy ambience and adorable K-pop decor. Step into the BTS-themed party hall, where K-drama fans can immerse themselves in the world of their favourite stars. Indulge in a culinary journey with spicy and authentic Korean dishes that will tantalize your taste buds. Don’t miss the weekend karaoke sessions, making it a must-visit spot for both K-pop enthusiasts and food lovers alike.

Location: Pandurangapuram

Mayabazar Restaurant

Mayabazar is a family restaurant that exudes a royal charm with its captivating ambience. Experience a delightful dining journey with a daily changing today’s special menu that promises to surprise and delight your taste buds. The restaurant’s attractive and decent ambience creates a warm and inviting atmosphere for you and your loved ones to savour a diverse range of biryani dishes. Indulge in a culinary adventure at Mayabazar and relish the flavours that will leave you craving for more.

Location: Dabagardens

The Cellar Restaurant

The Cellar Restaurant has a simple and decent ambience, providing a relaxed and enjoyable dining experience. Treat yourself to the culinary delights of their signature dishes, the Shahi Biryani and Potlam Biryani, both crafted to perfection. As an added treat, they offer complimentary desserts to complete your meal. Embracing a budget-friendly approach, The Cellar Restaurant promises a delightful feast for your taste buds without breaking the bank.

Location: Maddilapalem

KFC

Exciting news for KFC lovers! A brand new KFC outlet has opened its doors in Madhurawada. Indulge in the finger-licking goodness of their world-famous fried chicken, accompanied by a wide array of delicious sides and beverages. With its inviting ambience and friendly staff, the outlet promises to be a go-to destination for those craving a tasty and satisfying meal.

Location: Madhurawada

Let us know which one of these new cafes and restaurants in Vizag you are visiting first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.