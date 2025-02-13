A new lineup of OTT releases is here to keep your watchlist alive this week! From high-energy action to swoon-worthy romances and engaging documentaries, this week’s premieres on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar have something for every kind of streamer. Check them out:

Netflix

Dhoom Dhaam

Love, crime, and chaos collide in this action-packed romantic comedy! A newlywed couple finds themselves on the run on their wedding night, dodging criminals and the police, all while searching for a mysterious man named Charlie. Expect thrilling chases, unexpected twists, and a whole lot of fun.

Release date: 14 February

Melo Movie

When a movie buff falls for an aspiring director, their love story takes a cinematic turn—but not all movies have a happy ending. As time passes and life takes them in different directions, fate gives them another shot. Will love get a second chance?

Release date: 14 February

Cobra Kai – Season 6 Part 3

The epic karate rivalry reaches its final battle! With the stakes higher than ever, Daniel, Johnny, and the squad face off in the ultimate championship at Sekai Taikai. Can they finally settle old scores and emerge victorious?

Release date: 13 February

Surviving Black Hawk Down

This gripping documentary revisits the infamous 1993 Battle of Mogadishu, where US soldiers and Somali fighters recount the intense events surrounding the downing of three Black Hawk helicopters. A must-watch for history and military enthusiasts.

Release date: 10 February

Amazon Prime Video

My Fault: London

Moving to London with her mother and wealthy stepfather, 18-year-old Noah is thrust into a new world. When she meets her rebellious stepbrother, sparks fly—despite their best efforts. But things take a darker turn when her estranged father, fresh out of prison, comes looking for her.

Release date: 13 February

Disney+ Hotstar

Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story

Bobby and Rishi’s love story begins at Cambridge, but life pulls them apart. Years later, fate gives them another chance—will they finally get their happy ending, or is it too late? A touching tale of love, loss, and destiny that will tug at your heartstrings.

Release date: 11 February

The new OTT releases this week promise non-stop entertainment, but that’s not all – with Valentine’s Day coming up, there is a list of hot new movies and TV shows to stream too. Check out this article to know more about them!

