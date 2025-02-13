In 2025, the term “Loneliness Epidemic” has become a concerningly frequent saying. What began during the COVID-19 era of declining offline interactions has left many feeling desolate and struggling to build connections even today. But here’s the good news—Vizag has a thriving community culture just waiting to be explored! Whether you’re into books, adventure, art, or conservation, there’s a club for you. So why not step out, meet like-minded people, and make some great memories? Here are nine clubs and communities in Visakhapatnam that you can join:

1. Vizag Reads

A quiet reading community that meets every Sunday from 9 AM to 11 AM at VRMDA City Central Park. Just bring a book and a mat, and unwind with fellow book lovers. Even if you’re not a regular reader, it’s a great way to socialize in a calm, cosy setting. Check out their Instagram for updates!

How to get in touch: Instagram

2. WildED

Nature lovers, this one’s for you! WildED is all about educating people about the flora and fauna around them. They conduct frequent geology treks, nature walks, farm visits, and more. Whether you’re into wildlife, conservation, or just scenic strolls, this community offers an engaging way to connect with nature and fellow enthusiasts. Follow their page to join their next adventure!

How to get in touch: Instagram, Whatsapp

3. Vizag Writers

If you love writing, learning, and sharing ideas, Vizag Writers is the perfect space for you. What started as a casual literary meet-up has now grown into a hub for writers, offering silent writing sessions, open mics, workshops, and more. Join their community to connect with fellow wordsmiths and refine your craft!

How to get in touch: Instagram

4. Team Destiny

A club by photographers, for photographers! Team Destiny began as a casual photo walk and has now become a platform where creatives—beginners and pros alike—can interact, learn, and support one another. They regularly organize photo walks, as well as “talk and teach” sessions where members exchange ideas and insights.

How to get in touch: Instagram

5. Vizag Surf Club

Vizag’s first and oldest surf club is the place to be if you love riding the waves. Whether you’re an experienced surfer or a beginner looking to learn, they offer training sessions and group surf outings. To get involved, contact them at 9642086790.

How to get in touch: Instagram

6. EcoHikes

For trekking enthusiasts, EcoHikes organizes outdoor adventures that revolve around nature, wildlife, and cultural immersion. They frequently trek to places like Jindhagada and Gosthani Caves and even plan occasional trips to out-of-state locations. If adventure is your thing, this community is worth checking out!

How to get in touch: Instagram

7. East Coast Conservation Team

This group of conservationists is dedicated to protecting marine and wetland habitats along India’s East Coast. They conduct marine and intertidal walks in different parts of Vizag, making it a great way to learn about the region’s biodiversity while contributing to conservation efforts.

How to get in touch: Instagram

8. Vizag Skateboarders

Skateboarding isn’t a common hobby in Vizag, but if you’re into it, this group is where you’ll find your people. They organize meet-ups and even host occasional skateboarding workshops to help more people get into the sport. Of the clubs and communities in Visakhapatnam, this is a niche and interesting pick.

How to get in touch: Instagram

9. Urban Sketchers Visakhapatnam

For those who love sketching, this community meets every Sunday from 6 AM to 9 AM for “sketch meets” at different locations around the city. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, this is a great way to capture Vizag’s beauty on paper while meeting fellow artists.

How to get in touch: Instagram

Joining a community is not just about pursuing hobbies—it’s about making connections, discovering new passions, and feeling a little less alone. Whether you want to read in peace, hike up mountains, ride the waves, or explore your creative side, the city has a space for you. So, pick one of these clubs and communities, step out, and make the most of what Visakhapatnam has to offer!

