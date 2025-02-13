There’s something incredibly refreshing about a scenic drive, especially when you’re in a city as picturesque as Vizag. Whether it’s the sight of waves crashing along the coastline or the peace brought about by the sight of green hills, a drive through the right routes of the city can be a perfect escape from the daily hustle. If you’re in the mood for a relaxing time, here are five scenic places in Visakhapatnam we suggest for drives:

1. RK Beach to Yarada

For a drive that offers the best of both the city and the sea, take the route from RK Beach to Yarada via Dolphin Hill Road. You can start your journey at South Jail Road, leading through Convent Junction and Port Main Road before reaching Scindia. From here, the uphill Dolphin Hill Road opens up to panoramic views of Vizag’s coastline, making it one of the most rewarding drives in the city.

End your drive at the serene Yarada Beach, a secluded stretch of golden sand perfect for a peaceful retreat.

2. Vizag-Bheemili Stretch

The drive from RK Beach to Bheemili is nothing short of magical, with the road running parallel to the shimmering coastline. Rolling down your windows to let in the salty sea breeze makes this stretch even more enjoyable.

With plenty of quaint seaside cafes along the way, you can make a quick stop for some refreshments.

3. Vizag Steel Plant Plaza Road to Nehru Road

If you’re looking for a long, peaceful drive amidst nature, the road through Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Plaza is a hidden gem. With neatly maintained avenues and endless greenery, this drive offers a refreshing break from the city.

Start at Vizag Steel Plant Plaza Road and continue towards Nehru Road or Yellamanchili Gajuwaka Road. There’s no fixed endpoint—just drive as far as you want, soaking in the calm and serene surroundings.

4. Hanumanthuwaka to Simhachalam

Though relatively short, the drive from Hanumanthuwaka to Simhachalam is a must for nature lovers. The Mudarsarlova Road takes you through tree-lined paths, making for a relaxing journey before reaching the Simhachalam Hilltop, where the view of the lake and surrounding hills is truly breathtaking.

5. Ramanaidu Studios Hill

If you’re short on time but still want a scenic experience, the drive up to Ramanaidu Studios is perfect. Though brief, the uphill road offers a fantastic vantage point overlooking the Bay of Bengal.

Located along the Vizag-Bheemili route, this spot is a favorite for photographers and filmmakers alike. Whether you’re here for the view or just a peaceful drive, it’s well worth the detour.

Whether you prefer a coastal drive with the sea breeze in your hair or a quiet ride through greenery, these places in Visakhapatnam are perfect for long or short drives, and offer a scenic break from routine. So fuel up, hit the road, and let the city’s beauty unfold before you!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.