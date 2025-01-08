Have you ever been to Poorna Market in Visakhapatnam? This place, located in the old city of Visakhapatnam is almost a century old. It was started in 1935 and served as a main market during the Second World War. Even today, this is one of the busiest markets in Visakhapatnam. If you are a first-time traveller or maybe a local, the things that we get here are simply irresistible due to their quality and price. Here are a few things that you should definitely get from the Poor Market!

Farm-Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

Ask your parents or the people who have been residing near this place for a long time – everyone says that this market is one of the best spots for buying groceries like vegetables and fruits. What makes it better is that the people who sell these things here are most probably the ones who produce them. So, every fruit and vegetable here is as fresh as it can get.

Bags for Every Occassion

Planning a last-minute trip and don’t have a good travel bag to carry? Just visit Poorna Market. They have backpacks, school bags, travel bags and cute little fancy bags at reasonable prices.

Handcrafted Wooden Marvels

Poorna Market in Visakhapatnam has been home to the Medara Community for a very long time. Almost 800 to 1000 people from this community, work day and night to weave the finest baskets and wooden furniture. Most of these long-standing shops are nameless yet known for their interesting artifacts!

Gifting and Decor Pardise

Poorna Market is the best spot to shop for gifts and decor items! They have all artefacts for your festive needs and gifts for every occasion. Wall stickers, plastic flowers, plastic plants and many Pinterest-y items are available at wholesale prices.

Budget-Friendly Crockery and Steelware

On the left side of the road that goes from the market to Kotha Road, you can see a huge line of shops that sell ceramic tableware and stainless steel crockery sets. For more budget-friendly options, you can visit some wholesale shops.

Affordable Fashion Essentials

Pandupulla Sandhu in Poorna Market has its own fanbase, as the clothes and fabrics here are readily available for reasonable prices. This place is a heaven to those who are into tailoring. You can also find the oldest uniform shops in Visakhapatnam here including Sona and Hirawats. Apart from clothes, you can also get some good fancy and imitation jewellery here!

Sweet treats you can’t miss: Don’t forget to try sweets Dayaram Sweets, Siva Rama Sweets and Chandu Sweets, which are some of the oldest sweet shops in Visakhapatnam, situated around the Poorna Market.

Fun fact: It is said that, the the original name of the market was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Market. However, it became popular as Poorna Market as the oldest running theatre in South India – Poorna Theatre – is located here.

