Vizag and Srikakulam – The two have had a beautiful past growing together. If fishing was done in Vizag, it was taken all the way to Srikakulam to be sold. If a cyclone was forthcoming in Vizag, its ripple effects would have an impact on the weather in Srikakulam. For many years, Srikakulam’s association with Vizag was that of the go-to place for all medical emergencies. Hear out a graduate from Srikakulam, and he would be celebrating the initiation of the International business hub in Vizag. And the topping of the cake, hear a stranger ask a person from Srikakulam where is he from, invariably you will hear Vizag. One can reach Srikakulam from Vizag in two and a half hours, covering a distance of120 km. To help you make it an eventful journey, here are the ways you can cover the distance from Vizag to Srikakulam.

#1 By Road

Traveling all the way along the beaches from Vizag to Srikakulam by road can be one of the most enriching experiences if you are a long drives lover. Nevertheless, it’s the safest and the fastest way. Connected by the National Highway 16, it wouldn’t be a hassle to find your way. By car, you would be covering over 100 km at the least, and it would take you about 2 hrs. time to reach Srikakulam.

#2 By Bus

An immediate option if you are not traveling by car is to pick a bus from Vizag to Srikakulam. With an APSRTC bus to Srikakulam every other hour, it would be a task to reserve your spot on the bus. All the buses take the National Highway 16 keeping the bumpy ride at bay. However, you would have a cost advantage but not a time advantage in comparison with other modes of traveling by road. The ticket fares depend on the bus company you book your ticket. On reaching Srikakulam from Vizag, don’t forget to visit the amazing places there.

#3 By Rail

The rail mode of transport is the most economical mode of transport from Visakhapatnam to Srikakulam. Stretching over 2 hrs. 15 mins., the rail journey would take a bit longer with major stoppages at Vizianagaram Junction and Chipurapalle. This route is also one of the most prominent routes of the Southern Railways and has a train at considerable intervals. A Bhubaneshwar or Orissa bound trains come in handy at times to travel to Srikakulam. With only 2hrs. travel time many from Srikakulam go for daily work to Vizag and vice versa on these trains.