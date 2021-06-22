Vizag has once again turned into a lucrative spot for IT industry with an announcement from the Andhra Pradesh Industries & IT minister on Tuesday. In view of a promising economic boost for the city, IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that the government is in plans to create an international business hub in Vizag to attract the best business companies.

Our Govt to create an international #BusinessHub in #Vizag to attract best in IT/ITeS & financial services MNCs to start operations in business friendly environment in PortCity

Project incl #BusinessTowers, #hotels & facilities for #MICE

EOI called for on https://t.co/FSJbrpP7n0 pic.twitter.com/XJJUFlOLiT — Mekapati Goutham Reddy Official (@MekapatiGoutham) June 22, 2021



This announcement from the IT Minister comes at a time when the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) had recently announced the launch of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Vizag. While the STPI is in a vision to nurture and develop the startup ecosystem in Vizag, the State’s push for an International Business hub will boost employment and add to the economy of the city.

Speaking on the new policy, the minister said that the state has already released an electronic policy on the same. Moving forward, a meeting with the AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday will provide clarity on the policy. The minister also added that the State will come out with a new IT policy, incorporating a new international business hub for Vizag. The said business hub is to includes hotels, towers, and facilities for MICE (meetings, incentives, conferencing, exhibitions).

The State is in plans to adapt to the changing times and provide for the new reality of the work from home norms. Focusing on the new reality, a special focus will be on operations to weigh different options to be considered. The IT Minister also said that the government is brainstorming the kind of initiatives to offer international businesses to lure them into the city.

Promising an inward development from the deepest pockets of the country, a survey on IT employees at the village level is being conducted. Adding to the aforesaid statement, the Minister said that the volunteers at the village will help materialise this initiative. Along with the survey at the village level, the state will also conduct a state-level survey of IT employees to make the best of the opportunity.