In the political landscape of Visakhapatnam, a fascinating trend has emerged over the years. In the past, many non-local politicians of different origins have successfully represented the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha Constituency, starting from its inception in 1952 until the present-day elections in 2024.

The ‘outsider’ tag has proved not to be a bane for those seeking election from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency, if the results of the previous polls are any indication. Though the MPs who had represented the constituency till 1989 from its inception in 1952 were locals, the period that followed saw a new trend, where all the Vizag Lok Sabha members had hailed from other regions.

It all began with Uma Gajapathi Raju. Belonging to Kerala, she married Anand Gajapathi Raju of Vizianagaram and later divorced him. The Congress chose her for the Vizag Lok Sabha constituency in the 1989 elections, and she won the seat. She was succeeded by MVVS Murthy, who hailed from the East Godavari district and settled in Visakhapatnam. He represented the constituency during the period between 1991 and 1996, and again from 1999 to 2004.

The next outsider who was elected from the Vizag constituency was T Subbarami Reddy. Born in Nellore, he later settled in Hyderabad.

The other non-locals who were elected from the constituency were: Nedurumall Janardan Reddy, who was born in Vakadu, of the Nellore district, Daggubati Purandeswari of the Prakasam district and K Haribabu, also from the Prakasam district, who moved to Vizag and pursued his higher studies in the Andhra University.

Sitting MP MVV Satyanarayana is also an outsider. Hailing from Tanuku, in the West Godavari district, he produced a couple of films and has become a realtor in Visakhapatnam.

And now, it is the turn of Botcha Jhansi Rani, wife of Education Minister, Botcha Satyanarayana, to contest the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat with the ‘outsider’ tag during the 2024 general elections in Andhra Pradesh. Born in Rajamahendravaram, she did PhD from Andhra University. Jhansi had served as an MP of Vizianagaram when she was in the Congress party.

Because of the significance of Visakhapatnam, several leaders in the State, irrespective of their parties, show interest in contesting from the constituency.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu