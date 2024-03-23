With the main parties clearing the air about the contesting candidates, battle lines have been drawn in the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency for the seat, in anticipation of the coming general elections in Andhra Pradesh, which are slated for 13 May 2024.

Comprising the Assembly segments of Visakhapatnam East, Visakhapatnam West, Visakhapatnam South, Visakhapatnam North, Gajuwaka, Bheemili and S Kota, the Vizag Lok Sabha constituency has a voter strength of over 19.62 lakh.

Established in 1952, the constituency was represented by the Congressmen for five times, and then thrice by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) won the seat once each.

Taking the seat to be a prestigious one, both the ruling YSRCP and the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance are paying special attention to it in a bid to prove their supremacy. Confident of wrestling the seat from the YSRCP, the TDP has fielded Sri Bharat Mathukumilli, president of GITAM again, while the former has changed its candidate. YSRCP has replaced the sitting MP, MVV Satyanarayana, with Botcha Jhansi, wife of the Education Minister, Botcha Satyanarayana.

Bharat, who missed the bus narrowly in the last election (held in 2019), has launched a vigorous campaign where he is visiting the segments in the constituency. In 2019, he lost the election by a thin margin of over 4,400 votes in the multi-cornered contest.

To take the revenge, Sri Bharat, the grandson of GITAM founder, MVVS Murthy, is straining every nerve and drumming up support of all sections. Also the son-in-law of the actor, Nandamuri Balakrishna, the young TDP leader exudes confidence of winning the seat this time.

On other hand, the ruling YSRCP, surprisingly, has chosen Jhansi, an outsider, to represent its favourite constituency. Belonging to the Kapu community, Jhansi, too, is getting into campaign mode, with her candidature being announced much in advance.

Having served as the MP of Bobbili and Vizianagaram during the period between 2007 and 2014, Jhansi was also elected as the chairperson of the Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad in 2001.

Even as the candidates, during their campaigns, are chanting the welfare manthra and promising freebies – issues like the rail zone, steel plant privatisation and rising prices are likely to play a key role in the elections.

The Congress, which has appointed Y S Sharmila – the sister of Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy – as the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief to regain their past glory, is yet to announce its candidate for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat with regard to the 2024 elections in Andhra Pradesh.

With several leaders showing interest in throwing their hat in the ring, the key constituency in Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness a multi-cornered contest.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.