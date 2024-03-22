The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), on Friday, released the third list of candidates, confirming a seat for Sri Bharat Mathukumilli for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency, and one for Kolla Lalitha Kumari for the S Kota Assembly segment. Both constituencies come under the reorganised Visakhapatnam district. The third list list announced candidates for 11 Assembly and 13 Lok Sabha constituencies for the general elections to be held on 13 May 2024 in Andhra Pradesh. However, the TDP is yet to announce candidates for 5 Assembly and 4 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

Meanwhile, suspense continues on the Bheemili seat as the TDP seems to be unable to take a call on it. With the Visakha North being allotted to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who is presently representing the constituency, has been eyeing the Bheemili seat, which is a safe constituency for any TDP candidate. However, the party wants him to contest against Education Minister, Botcha Satyanarayana in Cheepurupalli, where it may not be a cakewalk for the TDP.

Of the seven Assembly segments in the district, the BJP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) have been allotted Visakha North and Visakha South respectively, while the TDP will be in the race in the remaining five constituencies. Except Bheemili, the TDP has finalised the candidates for the other seats. They are Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu (Visakha East), PGVR Naidu, popularly known as Ganababu, (Visakha West), Palla Srinivasa Rao (Gajuwaka), and Kolla Lalitha Kumari (S Kota).

In the most recent development, TDP has confirmed a seat for Sri Bharat Mathukumilli for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency.

With the TDP finalising candidates for all seats in the district except Bheemunipatnam, the campaign by the party candidates is all set to gain momentum adding to the summer heat.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.