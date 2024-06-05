Sribharat Mathukumili of the Telugu Desam Party was declared elected from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency on 4 June night. Sribharat wins the Vizag Lok Sabha seat by defeating his nearest YSRCP rival, Botcha Jhansi, by a massive margin of over 5.04 lakh votes. While he polled 9,04,467 votes, Jhansi got 4.03,220 votes.

Sribharat maintained the lead from the first round of counting and it continued till the last. The young leader of TDP, and son-in-law of actor Balakrishna had unsuccessfully contested the last election from the same constituency. He lost the election to MVV Satyanarayana of YSRCP. In the last election, he polled 4.30 lakh votes and lost the election by a narrow margin.

Telugu Desam chief, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, congratulated Sribharat on getting an overwhelming majority. Sribharat met Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Hyderabad on 4 June night when he was leading in the counting. He exhorted Sribharat to work with dedication for the development of the Vizag city. Sribharat, who was victorious in the Vizag Lok Sabha seat, was one among the 16 TDP candidates who scored wins in the Lok Sabha election. The Jana Sena and the BJP, the allies of the TDP, won 2 and 3 Lok Sabha seats respectively.

Meanwhile, the TDP-BJP-JSP combine is gearing up for the swearing-in ceremony at Amaravati on 9 June. The event is being planned on a big scale as the combine scored an unprecedented victory in the elections.

In the last four decades, the TDP will be forming the government for the sixth time, while Chandrababu Naidu will be taking oath as the Chief Minister for the fourth term.