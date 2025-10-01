World Vegetarian Day is celebrated annually on October 1st to promote plant-based living and raise awareness about animal welfare globally. This day was founded in 1977 by the North American Vegetarian Society, where people indulge in guilt-free consumption through clean, plant-based meals. If you are a pure vegetarian or love vegetarian food, this is your day! And what better way to celebrate than enjoying a wholesome meal of vegetarian food? Here are the 5 top vegetarian restaurants in Vizag to visit this World Vegetarian Day 2025!

1. Masaledaar Desi Rasoi

Tucked into the busy corner of Dwaraka Nagar, there is a wide range of vegetarian food that you can find at Masaledaar Desi Rasoi. If you love North Indian dishes, you can crash here and order their Punjab Thali, or sink your teeth into their delicious offering of paneer dishes.

Must-try: Classic Pineapple Tikka, Gajar ka Halwa

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

2. Maa Chutneys

Maa Chutneys is a vegetarian restaurant in Vizag, known for its homely food. You can find offerings of breakfast dishes made with pure ghee, meals in hearty portions, and other comfort foods. The patrons praise the consistent and quality food, while highlighting the large portions of chutneys offered with each breakfast item.

Must-try: Coconut Chutney, Ghee Karam Dosa, Crispy Corn

Location: GVK Plasa

3. Makkhan Masala

Vegetarian food is anything but boring, and Makkhan Masala is a perfect example of this! The in-house restaurant of the well-known Budhil Park, Makkhan Masala, is a pure veg restaurant. Each dish is served with an innovative presentation, and each bite is packed with flavour. Once you finish the main dishes, order a refreshing mojito to end your meal on a high note.

Must-try: Honey Chilli Lotus Stem, Chilli Water Chestnut, Baby Tandoori Platter, and Passionfruit Mojito

Location: Dwarka Nagar

4. Kalyani Mess

Kalyani Mess is one of the oldest and best vegetarian restaurants in the city, known for its quick service, consistent flavours, and affordable prices. South and North Indian cuisine is available at this family restaurant. There are two seating areas, an air-conditioned room and a non-AC room for guests to choose from. Everything on their menu, starting from the scrumptious roti pachadis to their vegetarian curries, has a homely taste.

Must-try: Veg Thali, Gongura Pachadi, Chakara Pongal

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

5. Radisa

Radisa is a pure vegetarian cafe where traditional South Indian cuisine and desserts are reimagined with a modern twist. The ambience is simple and inviting, perfect for grabbing a bite at any time of the day. You can find a wide range of tiffins, desserts, and meals, which are mouthwateringly delicious.

Must-try: Kunafa Brownie, Fried Idli Platter, Panasakaya Biriyani

Location: VIP Road

This World Vegetarian Day 2025, have delicious and authentic plant-based food at these top 5 vegetarian restaurants in Vizag! Let us know which of these places you will be visiting to celebrate the special day!

