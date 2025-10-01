Chandrababu Naidu invites investors to the CII Partnership Summit 2025

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has invited global investors to the CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is collaborating with the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, along with the Government of India and the Government of Andhra Pradesh, this year.

The Chief Minister spoke at the curtain raiser of the 30th CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday evening, saying he would be hosting the summit for the seventh time. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the right leader at the right time, as India is experiencing rapid industrial growth.

Chandrababu Naidu stated that the government has launched the Swarnandhra Vision to achieve a Rs 308 lakh crore economy by 2047 in Andhra Pradesh. As part of this plan, the 1,000 km long coastline will feature ports at a distance of 50 kilometres. Additionally, areas such as logistics, deep technology, Space City, aerospace hubs, electronics, and product perfection are being developed. A Quantum Valley will be built in Amaravati, featuring a functioning quantum computer by January 2026. Full-scale operations are set to begin here in two years.

Chandrababu Naidu also expressed that the city has several development and connectivity projects underway, like the Bhogapuram International Airport, Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project, port constructions, new roads, and a Google Data Centre. Several industrial and logistic corridors are being built in the coastal region, with exceptional standards, and advanced food processing units are being developed in the state. Tourism is growing significantly in the state, where natural attractions are a key resource.

Ranked first in ease of doing business in the Business Reform Action Plan, Visakhapatnam will now focus on the speed of doing business, said the Chief Minister.

