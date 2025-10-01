Vizag getting decked up for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

The ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is getting decked up for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 match to be played on 9 October.

Visakhapatnam is one among the four cities in India that have been selected to host the matches, while Sri Lanka is the co-host of the tourney. The tournament, which kicked off on 30 September, will continue till 2 November.

Of the 31 matches, the City of Destiny will host as many as five matches, which include two matches in which India will play.

India and South Africa will play on 9 October, followed by the match against Australia on 12 October. The remaining matches will be played between South Africa and Bangladesh (13 October), Australia and Bangladesh (16 October) and England and New Zealand on 26 October.

Ahead of the tourney, team India members had a series of practice sessions at the sprawling stadium.

Meanwhile, India won the first match of the tourney held in Bengaluru on 30 September night.

The team beat Sri Lanka by 59 runs in the rain-hit match.

