Visakhapatnam news: Two lion cubs born in Indira Gandhi Zoological Park

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam has announced the birth of two Asiatic lion cubs in the latest news. Stating that the zoo continues its breeding and conservation efforts, zoo curator Mangamma said in a press note on 30 September that the cubs were under the maternal care and both cubs and mother were under the supervision of the veterinary team.

“The birth of these cubs holds special significance as they belong to the Asiatic Lion (Panthera leopersica), a species that is listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Once widespread across Asia and the Middle East, today the Asiatic lion survives only in the wild in and around the Gir National Park, Gujarat, India,” said the curator of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park.

Compared to their African relatives, Asiatic lions are slightly smaller in size, with a distinctive skin fold running along their belly. They are known for their majestic presence and are an important symbol of India’s natural heritage. Conservation breeding programmes in zoological parks play a vital role in creating a healthy backup population of this rare species, supporting national and global efforts to secure their future.

The successful birth of these cubs at the zoo reflects the zoo’s ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation, scientific management, and care, according to Mangamma.

Also read: Power tariff in State to come down from November

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Visakhapatnam news updates.