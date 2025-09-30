Nutritious Foods in Vizag: Guilt-Free Dining Spots

Cheat meals need not come with a sense of guilt anymore. You no longer need to spend the day regretting a momentary indulgence or worrying that you’ve undone a week of mindful eating. In a city like Vizag, where the café culture is booming and eating out has become the new norm, we bring you a selection of spots that offer nutritious foods, well-balanced meals, perfect for dining in or ordering out. So you can enjoy your food without the stress.

1. Breadway :

As the first bakery in Vizag to conquer chemical-free artisanal baking, Breadway offers an impressive range of breads, from multigrain and sourdough loaves to whey-based varieties. Their specialty also extends to healthier cakes, crafted without artificial colours or hydrogenated fats, in flavours like mint, pandan, and rich chocolate indulgence. Breadway further delights with whole-wheat pizzas, featuring their in-house sauces. Breadway’s ethos centres on “peaceful indulgence,” offering a guilt-free dining experience that aligns with the growing trend of mindful eating and nutritious foods for city dwellers.

Locations: Murali Nagar and Ramnagar.

Average cost (for 2): Approx Rs. 800

2. Vasenapoli :

The founder, Chittem Sudheer, an agricultural economics graduate from Visakhapatnam, decided that India’s ancient millets deserved a comeback and hence gave birth to Vasenapoli. It serves millet-based idlis and dosas, steamed in Vistharaku (Bauhinia vahlii) and chutneys made from locally produced vegetables. The idea is to promote the concept of healthy eating and spread awareness of the health benefits of millets making it one of the top places for nutritious foods in Vizag.

Average cost (for 2): Approx Rs. 300

Location: RK Beach Rd.

3. Feast and Fit:

Scared of not hitting your protein intake for the day? Bored with meal preps or not having enough time to cook nutritious, protein-rich dishes. Tired of meal prepping or struggling to find time to cook nutritious, protein-rich dishes? Feast N Fit brings you a wide variety of options, from multigrain wraps and salad bowls to high-protein smoothies, wholesome platters, and much more. The restaurant features cozy indoor seating, perfect for group gatherings, and also offers convenient takeaway and home delivery services.

Average cost (for 2): Approx Rs. 550

Location: Sector 8, MVP Colony

4. Upland Bistro:

A favourite among Vizagites, Upland Bistro offers a carefully curated menu with dishes that are sure to leave your mouth watering, often tempting you to indulge a little more than you planned. The chef, with experience spanning multiple countries, five-star kitchens, and luxury cruise ships, brings his passion and expertise to every dish, and many of them happen to be on the healthier spectrum. Must-try items from their extensive menu include the Herb Grilled Chicken Steak, Keto Chicken Diet, Bistro Greek Salad, and many more delights that keep the customers coming back for more.

Average cost (for 2): Approx. 1,300

Location: Siripuram Road, Waltair Uplands,

So, the next time you want to satisfy your cravings and simultaneously not mess with your gut health, check out the above places for a balanced meal of of nutritious foods and thank us later!

