This popular tiffin centre, which also provides catering services, attracts a huge crowd every day. From school students getting their tiffins packed for school and working professionals stopping by for a quick bite, to senior citizens gathering for a hearty meal and lively conversations, the place caters to everyone. Their crispy, aromatic vadas, many dosa varieties, steaming hot idlis, puris, and parottas are served with an assortment of chutneys. Their standout coconut chutney and flavourful sambar can’t go unmentioned! It’s a favourite breakfast spot in the city.
Hot dosas, indulgent bondas and other varieties of tiffins are served here. Customers who frequent this establishment have appreciated the high hygiene standards. With freshly cooked tiffins served in both the morning and evening, it’s a place that caters to tiffin-cravings past the traditional hours.
Crispy, flavourful and hot tiffins get prepared every morning. Their menu includes every classic staple – crispy vadas, idlis, bondas and a variety of dosas that come with several chutneys.
Balaji Tiffin in the RTC Complex is a popular spot for quick and satisfying South Indian breakfasts. Known for its filling dosas, soft idlis, and flavourful chutneys, it remains a favourite among students and working professionals who frequent this area.
Address: Balaji Tiffin Centre, RTC Complex