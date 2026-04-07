There’s something magical about waking up and stepping out to the aroma of freshly made dosas, sizzling vadas, and piping hot idlis drifting from the city’s iconic tiffin stalls. Whether you’re a student rushing to class, a professional grabbing a quick bite, or a local foodie chasing the perfect chutney, These street-side tiffin stalls in Vizag have food to satisfy everyone. These unassuming stalls, often bustling from the crack of dawn, serve up plates loaded with tradition, flavour, and nostalgia.

Here is a list of popular street-side food stalls in Vizag

1. Manasa Tiffin Centre

This popular tiffin centre, which also provides catering services, attracts a huge crowd every day. From school students getting their tiffins packed for school and working professionals stopping by for a quick bite, to senior citizens gathering for a hearty meal and lively conversations, the place caters to everyone. Their crispy, aromatic vadas, many dosa varieties, steaming hot idlis, puris, and parottas are served with an assortment of chutneys. Their standout coconut chutney and flavourful sambar can’t go unmentioned! It’s a favourite breakfast spot in the city.

Address: Manasa Tiffin Centre, near Krishna College, Bhanu Nagar, Maddilapalem

2. SKML Tiffins

Hot dosas, indulgent bondas and other varieties of tiffins are served here. Customers who frequent this establishment have appreciated the high hygiene standards. With freshly cooked tiffins served in both the morning and evening, it’s a place that caters to tiffin-cravings past the traditional hours.

Address: SKML Tiffins, beside Union Bank, near Eenadu, Seethamadhara

3. Sri Sampath Vinayaka Tiffins

Crispy, flavourful and hot tiffins get prepared every morning. Their menu includes every classic staple – crispy vadas, idlis, bondas and a variety of dosas that come with several chutneys.

Address: Sri Sampath Vinayaka tiffins, Ram Nagar

4. Balaji Tiffin Centre

Balaji Tiffin in the RTC Complex is a popular spot for quick and satisfying South Indian breakfasts. Known for its filling dosas, soft idlis, and flavourful chutneys, it remains a favourite among students and working professionals who frequent this area.

Address: Balaji Tiffin Centre, RTC Complex

From the first bite of idli to the last sip of sambar, these street-side tiffin stalls in Vizag offer more than just food; they serve up a sense of wholesomeness and nourishment to start the day. Their enduring popularity is a testament to the city’s love for authentic flavours and simple joys.