5 dosa bandis in Hyderabad that every food lover must visit

Looking for inexpensive food that won’t burn a hole in your pocket? Thankfully for those in Hyderabad, there are amazing dosa and tiffin bandis in Hyderabad we can head to, for yummy food that doesn’t cost much. If you’re looking for yummy crepes with a twist, head to these dosa bandis to get your fix in Hyderabad.

#1 Ram Ki Bandi (Mozamjahi market)

The OG of midnight dosas – Ram Ki Bandi got the ball rolling in Hyderabad for inexpensive and tasty treats. Ram ki Bandi is synonymous with iconic cheesy dosas. You cannot start your dosa pilgrimage in Hyderabad without paying a visit to this place. Though they have a formal restaurant set up in Jubilee Hills, head here for the authentic Ram Ki Bandi experience.

#2 Govind Dosa (Ghansi Bazaar, Old City)

This 30-year-old establishment is a relief for people who come to Charminar to shop. Just like the other eateries in Charminar, Govind Dosa serves up tasty food at super inexpensive prices. Don’t miss the heavenly tawa idlis and pizza dosas at this joint.

#3 Pragati Tiffin Centre (Hanuman Tekdi, Kothi)

Another hot favourite in the dosa bandis in Hyderabad, you can see hundreds of people waiting in line for their dosas every morning at Pragathi Tiffin Center. The entire locality is filled with the aroma of their delicious tiffins. The Paneer Butter Masala Dosa here is a big favourite, apart from their melt-in-your-mouth idlis.

#4 Royal Tiffin Center (Kaifi Azmi Road, Banjara Hills)

Royal Tiffin Center is hugely popular for their amazing butter cheese dosa and pasta dosa. What attracts foodies to this place more than their dosas, is their yummy chutney they are super generous with.

#5 Purna Tiffins (Krishna Nagar, Yousufguda)

This homely tiffin centre attracts college-goers and stars alike. That’s correct – being in the centre of Krishna Nagar – the haven for actors in the Telugu Film Industry, many character artists frequent the tiffin centre. Head here for the legendary ghee karam idli and ghee masala dosa. You may even spot your favourite actors, if you’re lucky!