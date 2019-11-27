Sampoornesh Babu and family meet with an accident; escape with minor injuries

Telugu actor Sampoornesh Babu and his family met with an accident when an RTC bus rammed into their car near Siddipet town in Telangana on Wednesday morning. The actor was travelling with his wife and two kids when the accident took place on the way to Hyderabad. Luckily, Sampoornesh Babu and his family members escaped with minor injuries while their car is known to have been damaged in the mishap.

As per reports, the locals rushed to the spot after the collision. Acting on the information passed, the police arrived on the scene and took Sampoornesh Babu and his family to a nearby hospital. Reports further claim that the actor had an argument with the bus driver and held him responsible for the accident.

The police reportedly took the bus drive into custody and an investigation is on. Meanwhile, Sampoornesh Babu and his companions, after being given first-aid treatment, were discharged from the hospital.

Fondly called as ‘Burning Star’, the Telugu actor has grown popular with his parody films. Making news with his first film ‘Hrudaya Kaleyam’, he caught the eye with his humorous comic actions. He was last seen in Kobbari Matta, directed by Rupak Ronaldson. Babu is currently filming for his upcoming movie Takkari Donga Chakkani Chukka.