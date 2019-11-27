Winter is making its presence felt in the state of Andhra Pradesh with most parts experiencing chilly weathers. While the days are a little more forgiving, thanks to the sunshine, at nights the temperatures are dropping to an average of 16 degrees in most parts of AP.

Visakhapatnam has recorded temperatures at a comfortable 22 degrees at nights in the last few days. The temperatures are said to drop as the weeks go by. Chintapalli has recorded the lowest temperatures in the state, already. The temperature here, on Monday, was at 9 degrees at night. Temperatures have been dipping especially after sunset, and a thick blanket of fog continues to cover the region even till 9 AM in the morning. Chintapalli is known for its cold weather, with temperatures dropping to as low as 2 degrees as the winter further sets in. Earlier this month, the mercury in Chintapalli dropped to 8.1 degrees.

Other parts of Andhra Pradesh including Lambasingi, Araku Valley, Horsley Hills, and Tirumala which have pleasant weather all-year round have been getting colder with the winter setting in. While the temperature in Tirumala during the nights dropped to 17 degrees this week, in Araku, it has further dropped to 12 degrees. The days have been getting shorter in these areas, with a thick blanket of fog seen at dawn and sunsets setting in earlier than usual. Motorists have been forced to drive with the lights on even during the day time, due to the fog.