The mercury in Chintapalli recorded 8.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, as the temperatures continued to dip in the Visakhapatnam Agency area. With the winter setting in, the region reportedly registered a single-digit temperature for the first time this season.

A number of places in Visakhapatnam Agency have been recording temperatures between 10 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius. The areas have been witnessing dense fog until 9 am while the nights turn cooler. Places like Araku and Lambasingi are expected to see a further fall in mercury in the coming days.

“Since the last one week, temperatures were hovering around 12 to 15 degrees Celsius, while the maximum average temperature was around 29 degree Celsius. On November 12, the minimum temperature recorded was 12.1 degree Celsius. The recording at around 7 a.m. on November 13 was 8.1 degree Celsius. This was a very steep decline,” Ms. Sowjanya, Research Associate, Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) told The Hindu.

The cooler weather in the region has been attracting several people, who have been forming a beeline to Araku, Ananthagiri, Chintapalli, Lambasingi and other tourist spots in Visakhapatnam.

On the other hand, the temperatures have been seeing a steady dip in Visakhapatnam urban areas too. While the current mercury levels indicate pleasant weather during the nights, the temperatures are likely to plummet in the coming months.