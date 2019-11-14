Vizag Navy Marathon 2019: Schedule, Timings, Categories & Route Map

Vizag Navy Marathon 2019 will be held on 17 November. Marking the sixth edition of the annual run, the event this year is likely to witness 18,000 participants. Vizag Navy Marathon 2019 will be conducted in four categories: 42.2 km, 21.1 km, 10 km, and 5 km.

Vizag Navy Marathon 2019 schedule:

Courage run

The Courage run at Vizag Navy Marathon this year will be 42.2 km long and commence at 4:15 AM. The turning point will be just ahead Hotel Paradise, near INS Kalinga, Bheemunipatnam.

The Courage run at Vizag Navy Marathon this year will be 42.2 km long and commence at 4:15 AM. The turning point will be just ahead Hotel Paradise, near INS Kalinga, Bheemunipatnam. Destiny run

The Destiny run will be 21.1 km and commence at 5:15 AM. The turning point will be marked in front of the Gayatri Vidya Parishad College.

The Destiny run will be 21.1 km and commence at 5:15 AM. The turning point will be marked in front of the Gayatri Vidya Parishad College. Friendship run

The Friendship run at Vizag Navy Marathon will be 10 km long and begin at 6:30 AM. The turning point for the run will be marked near Tenneti Park.

The Friendship run at Vizag Navy Marathon will be 10 km long and begin at 6:30 AM. The turning point for the run will be marked near Tenneti Park. Run for Fun

The Run for fun will be the shortest of the lot with just 5 km of distance. Beginning at 7 AM, the run’s turnaround point will be at the Kurupam Junction.

Route Map:

The sixth edition of the Vizag Navy Marathon, on 17 November, will be flagged off from Viswapriya Function Hall at the Beach Road. The run will then proceed through Kurupam Circle, Tenneti Park, Gayatri Vidya Parishad, before taking a roundabout at Chepala Uppada.

Traffic restrictions to be in place:

Certain traffic restrictions will be enforced along the Beach Road to ensure the safety of the runners taking part in the Vizag Navy Marathon 2019. Traffic will not be allowed on both sides of the road from NTR statue near the Kali Mata temple to Jodugullapalem Junction from 4 AM to 8:30 AM, after which, the other side of the road (the side away from the beach) will be open for vehicular traffic flow.