Bangladeshi suspects arrested in Visakhapatnam for Kerala couple’s murder

Two fleeing suspects of Bangladesh nationality were taken into custody at Visakhapatnam Railway station for their alleged involvement in the murder of an elderly couple in Venmony, Kerala.

The suspects, identified as Labalu and Jewel, were accused of the murder of an elderly couple and stealing gold from them in Venmony, Kerala. “After the Kerala Police sent out alerts, the local police, GRP, Railway Police and RPF jointly searched for the accused who were travelling by the Coromandel Express. They were arrested at Visakhapatnam Railway Station,” police told ANI.

According to the police statement, after the accused allegedly killed the elderly couple on Tuesday, they boarded a train for Chennai from Chengannur railway station. They boarded the Coromandel Express from Chennai Central to Howrah Junction.

A team of 70 policemen from government railway police and railway protection force (RPF) arrested the fugitives, as stated by Chengannur circle inspector M Sudhi Lal stated on Tuesday night. They planned to go to Bangladesh via Kolkata.

Local ward member Ajitha Mohan stated that the accused went to the couple’s house on Friday and Saturday in the pretext of cleaning their house and to pluck coconuts. The couple was found dead at their residence by their neighbours. They were reportedly staying alone.

The police handed over the mortal remains of the couple to their family post legal and medical examinations on Wednesday afternoon. Cases have been registered under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) against the accused.