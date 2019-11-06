Vizag Navy Marathon 2019: Organisers lay emphasis on eco-friendly alternatives

As the City of Destiny, Visakhapatnam gears up for the 6th Vizag Navy Marathon scheduled on Sunday, 17 Nov 2019, the organisers are setting new standards in environmental conservation with the motto ‘Reduce-Reuse-Recycle’ thereby reducing the carbon footprint generated during the event. Thrust will be to use environmentally friendly alternatives along with new initiatives such as the distribution of the race T-Shirt without plastic cover and banning the use of any pollutants like plastic bottles, sachets, single-use flex, etc. The organisers pledged to reuse and recycle any elements used for the event and would ensure there is no harm done to the precious beach road of Visakhapatnam.

The Finisher’s medal which is a unique design and has been inspired by the steering wheel of the ships and the Race T-shirts were released at Visakhapatnam on 05 Nov 19. Registered participants can collect their event merchandise from the Marathon Expo is being held at Fresh Choice, Asilmetta, behind Tycoon Restaurant on 15 Nov and 16 Nov between 11 AM to 7 PM. Registrations for the Marathon can be done online on www.vizagnavymarathon.com or at Fresh Choice outlets in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram till 10 Nov 2019.

The sixth edition of Vizag Navy Marathon, an initiative of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), along with Ministry of Tourism, Andhra Pradesh, is being conducted in four categories viz Courage Run (Full Marathon), Destiny Run (Half Marathon), Friendship Run (10 Km) and Run for Fun (5 Km) is bigger and better with over 18,000 runners from various nationalities and different states of India are expected to participate. The Marathon coordinated by Sports Arena is certified by AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Running) which makes Vizag Navy Marathon a qualifying race for “World Major Marathons”. All runs will be flagged off and finished near Vishwapriya Hall, Beach Road Visakhapatnam with the race route running parallel to the scenic seashore of the city towards GITAM (Deemed to be University) and beyond. The flag-off timings of all four categories of the run are as follows:

Full Marathon – 04:15 AM,

Half Marathon – 05:15 AM,

10 Km Run – 06:15 AM

5 Km Run – 07:00 AM