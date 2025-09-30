New OTT releases this week: Top 10 movies & series to stream!

The week has officially started, which means it is time to update your watchlist with the new OTT releases! Look out for an exciting watch this week, with these new OTT releases that will be streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. Ranging from psychological thrillers to action-oriented to romance, there is quite a choice for streamers. Some of these titles include A R Murugadoss’s Madharaasi, where an unsettled man struggles to survive the crossfire between the police and the smuggling mafia, Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy’s Steve, which is based on Max Porter’s best-selling title, Shy, and Play Dirty, where an expert thief plans out the biggest heist of his life. Here are the top 10 new OTT releases of movies and series streaming this week!

Here are binge-worthy releases that will keep you going throughout the week.

1. Madharaasi

Directed and written by A. R. Murugadoss, Madharaasi is a Tamil psychological action thriller centered on a middle-aged man with a unique psychological condition. He is enlisted by an NIA officer to dismantle a criminal network trafficking illegal firearms. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, and Vidyut Jammwal.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: October 1

2. Play Dirty

This action thriller film is an adaptation of the Parker book series by Donald E. Westlake. Parker is an expert thief, and his loyalty is put to the test when they strike an opportunity to commit a heist that puts them up against the New York Mob. Play Dirty stars Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield, and Rosa Salazar.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: October 1

3. 13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught in Classrooms

Inspired by the life of Mohit Tyagi, the founder of the ed- tech startup run, this coming-of-age drama tells the narrative of Ritesh, who is a successful venture capitalist who quit his corporate job to support his former IIT-JEE mentor build an ed-tech startup.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Streaming from: October 1

4. The Game: You Never Play Alone

Delving into the life of a female game developer, The Game You Never Play Alone, is an upcoming mystery thriller which steps up against reel and real attacks. The series, headlined by Shraddha Srinath, Santhosh Prathap and Chandini Tamilarasan, is a woman’s fight against misogynistic expectations.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: October 2

5. Dakuaan Da Munda 3

Dakuaan Da Munda 3, is a gripping tale of an orphan named Karma, who rises against all odds to become a talented young boxer. However his dream is crashed by a tragic accident followed by incessant addiction. Will he be able to reinstate his glory?

OTT Platform: Zee5

Streaming from: October 2

6. Steve

This Cillian Murphy movie, based on Max Porter’s novel, ‘Shy’ explores the life of Steve, who is a headteacher of a last-chance reform school from the mid-90s who struggles to manage his students while managing his mental health.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: October 3

7. The New Force

Aimed at gender equality, this Swedish historical drama is inspired by true events. Set against the backdrop of 1958, it is about the story of pioneering women joining the police force in an experiment.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: October 3

8. Genie, Make a Wish

An upcoming fantasy romantic comedy, this Netflix original revolves around an emotionally detached young woman, Ka-young. The plot centres around the events that unfold after Ka-young awakens a mischievous genie, hoping to bring back love to her world. The K-drama stars Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy in the lead.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: October 3

9. Monster: The Ed Gein Story

A Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan anthology series, Monster, enters its third installment this week. Monster: The Ed Gein Story, chronicles the life of Ed Gein the notorious murderer and grave robber who’s inspired by Hollywood’s onscreen killers. This upcoming series focuses on his personal life and his ultimate transformation as a monster.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: October 3

10. The Lost Bus

Based on the 2021 Lizzie Johnson book, Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire, this is a survival drama about the 2018 Camp Fire that occurred in California. The movie centers around an elementary school teacher and a bus driver’s attempt to save 22 children from a terrifying fire. This upcoming movie stars America Ferrera and Matthew McConaughey in the lead.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Streaming from: October 3

With these new OTT releases of movies and series, exploring humour, thrill, comedy and drama all along, there is something in store for everyone. So grab your snacks and get started to binge-watch this week’s multiple releases!

