Power tariff reduction in Andhra Pradesh to begin from November

Power charges in Andhra Pradesh will come down from November as the government is set to implement the ‘true down’ mechanism. According to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, implementation of the mechanism will result in a reduction of 13 paise per unit. The process of power tariff reduction will benefit consumers to the tune of Rs. 923 crore.

Reforms in the power sector have started yielding results, the Chief Minister said, reiterating the government’s resolve to supply power at an affordable rate to all types of consumers.

“We are able to stop making short-term power purchases at high rates,” said the Chief Minister. After the NDA came to power, a solar power facility was being provided free of cost to farmers, SCs, STs and BCs, the Chief Minister claimed.

Earlier, State Energy Minister Gottipari Ravi Kumar announced the reduction in power tariff.

In order to create awareness about the benefits after the GST reforms, a shopping festival will be conducted in Visakhapatnam, according to the district collector M N Harendira Prasad. Read more about it here: Shopping festival to be held in Vizag next month

Stating that it will be a big relief for the consumers, Ravi Kumar has promised further cut in future.