Shopping festival to be held in Vizag in October to promote GST benefits

As a part of the programme to create awareness among the people about the benefits after the GST reforms, a shopping festival will be held in Visakhapatnam in October, according to District Collector Harendira Prasad.

Explaining the steps being taken to educate the people on the new GST to Chief Secretary Vijayanand during a video conference, the Collector said a four-week plan has been prepared for the purpose.

Vijayanand held a video conference with the District Collectors on the month-long programme on ‘Super GST Super Savings’, seasonal conditions, PM Kusum, biogas plants, and solar wind projects.

The Collector said that a four-week schedule was prepared and being implemented.

The drive on Super GST and Super Savings started on 22 September and door-to-door outreach was in progress and would be continued till 29 September. The programme would also cover agriculture related schemes from 30 September to 6 October, education, life, health insurance, electronics, etc. from 7 to 13 October, tourism, service sector, renewable energy, automobiles, etc. from 14 to 18 October. A shopping festival would be organised in October in Visakhapatnam, said the Collector.

