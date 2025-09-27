Visakhapatnam to Host 30th ICC Partnership Summit in November 2025

Visakhapatnam, which recently hosted the 28th national conference on e-Governance, is gearing up for another prestigious event. The 30th edition of the ICC Partnership Summit 2025 will be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

State HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, who unveiled the official website of the summit at his Undavalli residence on 26 September night, directed the officials to make arrangements for the success of the event.

Presiding over the Cabinet sub-committee meeting, which held an extensive review of arrangements for the 30th ICC Partnership Summit 2025, Lokesh said that in addition to focusing on the investment-friendly environment and speed of doing business in the State, special attention should be paid to memoranda of understanding with various organisations. He wanted the officials to explain the investments achieved so far in the State and the prestigious organisations brought in. Besides the summit agenda, the venue design and model were also discussed at the review meeting.

On this occasion, the Cabinet sub-committee made several suggestions. Officials explained to Lokesh about the roadshows to be undertaken in various countries in October. The senior officials of the respective committees explained the arrangements related to invitations, protocol, accommodation, transportation, security, city beautification, cultural programs, media and publicity. Ministers P. Narayana, TG Bharat, Kandula Durgesh, Gottipati Ravikumar, Kondapalli Srinivas, along with senior officials of various departments, participated in the meeting.

