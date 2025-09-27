In today’s world, where every third person seems to be a fitness enthusiast, well-read, mindful about mental health, cutting down on carbs and sugar, running marathons, and hitting the gym like there’s no tomorrow, the question is: what’s your plan for this weekend? As Robin Sharma says, “Own your morning” Let us help you do just that! Instead of sticking to the usual routine, why not try something different? Here are a few out-of-the-box activities that will inspire you to step out, soak in the charm of Vizag, and experience the city in its full glory.

Vizag boasts some of the cleanest beaches in the country, and there’s nothing more invigorating than stepping into the open waters. Surfing not only builds physical strength but also teaches you to overcome fears. With well-trained surf schools right here in Vizag, there’s no better place to dive into the sport.

So, why not wake up on a sunny Sunday morning, grab a surfboard, and experience the kind of adventure most people only dream about?

Where: Om Surf School, Rushikonda

2. Join a book reading club:

Vizag Reads is a quiet reading community in Vizag that promotes a culture of book reading among the city’s residents. What makes this club unique is its setting,in the lap of nature, under the shade of beautiful trees at VMRDA Central Park. At the end of each session, the founders, Shireen and Meghana, encourage attendees to capture a photo with their books. From time to time, they also organize fun activities such as potlucks, games of hide-and-seek, and more. In addition, Vizag Reads has expanded with Rushikonda Reads, where participants pick a spot by the beach under the shacks, soak in the coastal sunrise, and enjoy their books.

Where: Saturdays: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at VMRDA Central Park

Sundays: 6:00 AM – 8:00 AM at Rushikonda Beach

3. Mangamari Boat Ride:

A little ahead of Thotlakonda lies the picturesque Mangamari Beach, a hidden gem shaped like a natural semi-circle. The experience here is simple, hire a local fisherman and their boat, strap on a life jacket, and set off for a ride into the ocean. As the sun rises across the east coast, the view is nothing short of magical. And if you’re feeling adventurous, take the plunge into the open waters, a dive that refreshes not just your body, but your spirit in ways you won’t even realize until you’ve experienced it.

Where: Mangamaripeta Beach

4. Pottery classes:

Studio Valmika, in collaboration with Studio Happy Space, conducts pottery classes, the first of their kind in Vizag. Whether you’re an individual learner or part of a group of 3–5, these classes cater to everyone from beginners to advanced levels. It’s the perfect time to add a new skill to your repertoire.

For more details you could contact to the below numbers:

Where: Studio Valmika: Sagar Nagar, 9652329804, Studio Happy space: Pitapuram, 9441340534

Just like Helen Keller quotes: The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart”, this guide will help you sort out your weekend plans and inspire you to explore Vizag in new and exciting ways. So, the next time someone asks you, “What does Vizag even offer?”—share these experiences with them, and don’t forget to register early for upcoming events. Your weekends are waiting to be enjoyed to the fullest!

