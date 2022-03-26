Did surfing always look like a fantasy to you? Looking at surfers effortlessly glide over the waves has been a fascinating sight for us. Surfing has been gaining a lot of traction in the City of Destiny in the recent past. If you have been on the lookout to go adventurous and try a new sport this summer in Vizag, look no further. Play the waves and build a bond with the ocean with the help of professional surfing clubs in the city. Summer has been suggested as the best time to learn for beginners, as the waves are shorter and easier to catch, so why wait? Get your gear and head out in the early hours of the day to learn surfing in Vizag.

Vizag has multiple sporting options for one to get adventurous. Kayaking and Scuba Diving have been simultaneously gaining traction in the city. If you are keen on taking up surfing in Vizag as a hobby, see what Andy, a professional surfer and founder of Lonely Surfers has to say.

What is the best time for beginners?

“Right after Shivratri, the season begins. The month of March is the best time to learn to surf. The waves will be just at a height of half a foot to one foot, and the sea is calm at this time. The wind is starting to pick up from the past two days, so it is easy for us to teach you how to catch the waves. By May the waves can get to 7 feet height, so if you start by March, by that time you will do pretty good,” he said

How long does it take to learn surfing?

Depending on one’s fitness levels and mindset the time frame is said to vary according to Andy. He also added that ” If you can invest 4 to 5 hours minimum a week, you can catch the waves and surf on your own in about a month’s time. Anyone can surf, you just need to come down here and understand the ocean better. ” He also added that it might take a couple of months if one is considering to become a professional.

What are the pre-requisites one should consider before starting?

“A little pushups, squats, and burpees are a must. You lie down on a surfboard to catch a wave and then you jump and stand, so a little physical fitness will be beneficial. Swimming is not really compulsory as the board is always tied to you. But the reason we say basic swimming skills are required is, you will stop worrying about drowning and actually concentrate on the lessons being taught,” said the professional.

Do we need to buy a surfboard?

” I teach and also offer boards on rent. Surfboards can get expensive depending on the material used. As a beginner you can rent a board and later buy one at the store we will soon be launching,” said the ace surfer. Good quality surfboards start at a price range of 30,000. It is therefore advised to always opt for fibreglass as they last longer and are repairable upon damage.

The Lonely Surfers School is located near Rushikonda Beach and offers morning batches starting from 6 am to avoid the harsh sun. Basic lessons are also taught with the option to rent boats. Take it up as a hobby or professionally, you could just join the club, surf, and also compete at national competitions.

For all those starting out on this adventure, Andy says “Once you catch your first wave, nothing else matters, your tan, your skin doesn’t matter to you anymore. As Indians we are always worried about tanning, let that go and just come join me at the beach. You will surely miss out on this adventure if you don’t give it a try.”

On a closing note, Andy added that you will never have to worry about you or your family drowning in the ocean with the bond you build during surfing. Surfing as a sport also lets you understand the ocean better.

So if you have been planning to take up an adventure sport in Vizag, surfing is the perfect option. Let us know in the comments below which is your favourite adventure sport.