A prisoner, booked for more than 100 robbery cases across the state, escaped while he was being taken back to Vizag Central Jail from Anakapalle Court. The accused is identified as Battula Prabhakar (26), from West Godavari District, who had been held in Vizag Central Jail for two years. On 24 March 2022, this incident was reported at the Arilova Police Station.

On 23 March 2022, he was taken to Anakapalle Court for a hearing by the Visakhapatnam District Police. Post the proceedings, his handcuffs were removed and he was about to be handed over to the jail authorities. He saw this as an opportunity and escaped in a jiffy towards the social welfare hostel. It is said that Visakha Rural Armed Reserve (AR) Force constables attended as escorts. In spite of their attempts at tracing him, he was not found. The following day, a case was registered at the Arilova Police Station by the AR constables.

The matter is still under investigation and the search is on. Two escorts, from the Armed Reserve, are said to be suspended. The accused was first arrested in a robbery case at a pastor’s house in Bakkannapalem, two years ago. It is reported that he was involved in approximately 20 cases in the Visakhapatnam Districts of Gajuwaka, Sabbavaram, and Anakapalli.

Emmanuel Raju, Inspector of Arilova Police, will look into tracing this thief as soon as possible. The prisoner escapes from the Vizag Central Jail and brings this matter under scrutiny. Visakha Rural SP B Krishna Rao has thus far taken action by suspending the escorts.

Follow Yo! Vizag on Facebook & Twitter for more such updates!